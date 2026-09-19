Cincinnati Reds Make Numerous Roster Moves, Including One Big Surprise

The Cincinnati Reds announced several roster moves on Saturday, but one name immediately stood out. TJ Friedl is headed to Triple-A Louisville.

The Reds optioned Friedl and right-handed pitcher Julian Aguiar following Friday’s game. In corresponding moves, Cincinnati recalled right-hander Zach McCambley from Louisville and added infielder and outfielder Oswaldo Cabrera, whom they claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees, to the active roster.

The biggest surprise, obviously, is Friedl. The Reds finally made the decision to send him down. Last month, the Reds placed Friedl on waivers, but nobody claimed him, which isn't much of a surprise. The outfielder is having the worst season of his career, slashing .172/.,255/.255 with just 11 extra-base hits in 91 games.

Oswaldo Cabrera Added to Active Roster

May 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera (95) throws the ball to first base for an out during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Cabrera has been added to the active roster, giving Cincinnati another option in both the infield and outfield. His arrival gives the Reds an opportunity to work him into the lineup and see where he might fit moving forward.

Reds manager Terry Francona spoke glowingly about Cabrera on Friday afternoon.

"This is a guy we view can possibly stay here and be on our club next year,“ Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. "The reports on him have been off the charts with makeup; he has played seven positions. We need to see where that goes and what we want to do after we talk to him."

Zach MaCambley Returns

On the pitching side, McCambley, whom the Reds acquired from the Marlins for Rece Hinds earlier this season, joins the major league club while Aguiar heads back to Louisville.

After Aguiar threw three innings in relief in Friday’s win, the Reds needed a fresh arm. McCambley gives them another option to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen.

The right-hander has seen mixed results with Cincinnati this season. In eight games, McCambley has given up four runs on 10 hits over 8 2/3 innings. He has walked six and struck out nine over that timeframe.

One interesting thing about McCambley is that he dominated righties in the minors. However, in the big leagues, he has reverse splits. Right-handers have an OPS of .935 against him and lefties are hitting just .071 with an OPS of .421 against him.

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