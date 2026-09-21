Cincinnati Reds Ended a Troubling Streak That Raises a Bigger Question Heading Into 2027

Nick Lodolo ended the Cincinnati Reds’ 15-game drought without a quality start on Saturday night against the Cubs.

That is a long time to go without a quality start and is a big reason why the Reds have struggled down the stretch. And while the streak is over, the questions surrounding Cincinnati’s rotation are going to carry into the offseason.

2027 Plans?

For a team that has plenty of needs offensively, the starting pitching could give the front office another significant problem to address.

Chase Burns gives the Reds someone to build around. Beyond him, there is considerably more uncertainty than they should be comfortable with heading into 2027.

Andrew Abbott has struggled down the stretch. He should remain an important part of the rotation, but the Reds need him to regain his consistency and for it to last an entire season.

Rhett Lowder has had a rough year, and his inability to generate enough swings and misses is a concern. There is still time for him to develop, but Cincinnati cannot build its offseason plan around the assumption that he will take a major step forward. He needs to show improvement before the Reds can confidently count on him over a full season.

Then there is Brady Singer.

Are the Reds really going to bring him back? Are they actually going to extend a Qualifying Offer to him at over $20 million? At this point, that would be surprising. The Reds have other needs, and committing a large portion of their available money to Singer would be difficult to justify.

Hunter Greene’s absence makes those decisions even more important. After undergoing a second Tommy John surgery, Greene is expected to miss the 2027 season. The Reds have to put together their rotation knowing he likely will not be available to help.

That puts more pressure on Lodolo.

He is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2027 season, leaving the front office with a decision about his future. Will the Reds hold onto him? Explore an extension? Listen to trade offers?

If they keep him, they will be asking him to play a huge role in stabilizing the rotation. If they move him, they will create another opening that needs to be filled.

Internal Options

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Julian Aguiar (39) delivers a pitch in the fifth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are other internal options. Julian Aguiar, Jose Acuna, Carson Spiers and Chase Petty give them pitchers to consider, although Petty has already been moved into a bullpen role.

Some of those pitchers could help cover starts or compete for a spot. But are they the guys the Reds want to rely on in the rotation for an entire season? Probably not.

Right now, they look more like depth options than established answers. Having several names available does not mean Cincinnati has enough dependable starting pitching.

The Reds may need to sign a starter on the free-agent market.

The next CBA could complicate the offseason, but the Reds need to be ready to make moves.

The offense deserves plenty of attention this winter. But the Reds cannot afford to overlook the rotation heading into the 2027 season.