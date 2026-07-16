Reds Look to Reset in Series vs. Rockies to Begin Second Half of 2026 Season

The MLB All-Star festivities have come to a close, and now the Cincinnati Reds can put all their focus on attempting to save what has been a nightmare season.

Going into the All-Star Break, the Reds were 43-52 and so far away from a potential playoff spot that many fans are ready to sell the farm.

On Friday, the Reds will resume the regular season as they take a trip out West to take on the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies are another team that is stuck in the National League basement. At 39-59 on the season, the Rockies' 2026 season is on life support.

Can the Reds take advantage of a team that looks even worse than they have? Let's take a closer look at what awaits the Reds this weekend at Coors Field.

A Chance To Start Fresh

Jul 9, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds want to start the second half of the series with a bang. Friday's series opener will feature Brady Singer taking the mound for the Reds. Singer has struggled for most of the season, as he comes into this one with a 3-9 record. I guess the only way to go is up, right?

In game two of the series, the Reds will be turning to right-hander Rhett Lowder. This will be Lowder's first start since moving to the bullpen before the All-Star Break, due to the return of Hunter Greene. With Nick Lodolo now dealing with blister issues again, manager Terry Francona has brought Lowder back in the fold.

Sunday's finale will feature Greene on the hill for the Reds. After his abysmal first start of the season against the Baltimore Orioles, Greene looked more like himself in his second start of the season, which saw the Reds flame thrower deliver 12 strikeouts.

For the Rockies, it'll be Gabriel Hughes on the mound in game one of the series. He's given up three runs over nine innings of work. He is coming off a start against the Dodgers where he gave up three runs over six innings in a 4-3 loss.

The Rockies have not announced a starter on Saturday, but on Sunday, they'll turn to Ryan Feltner. The right-handed is 3-3 with a 4.55 ERA this season. In his last start, he gave up four runs on six hits in just 4 1/3 innings. The Rockies are 6-7 is games Feltner has pitched in this season.

Jul 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) runs to second on a single hit by shortstop Elly de la Cruz (not pictured) in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second half of the season has arrived! What is to become of this team? It feels like the answer is still unknown. What is known is that if this unit wants to have a magical end to their summer, then they have to get off to a fast start.

We all want to look back on this West Coast trip as the moment the season turned around. Unfortunately, it feels like that may be too much to ask for.