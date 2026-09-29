Cincinnati Reds Former Standout Becomes Free Agent After Disappointing 2026

2026 was not a good season for outfielder TJ Friedl. He was demoted to Triple-A twice, placed on waivers and designated for assignment toward the end of the season in September. On Tuesday, the 31-year-old elected free agency, per the team's transaction log.

Not The Year He, Nor The Reds Hoped For

Jul 7, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl (29) walks to the dugout after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friedl was one of many players on the 2026 Reds who underperformed or failed to meet expectations this season. On Opening Day, he began the year in his usual leadoff spot. He started the season 3-for-30 and was hitting below .200 throughout April. His batting average peaked at .203 on May 3, but he never got going offensively. Defensively, he also regressed in terms of sprint speed and arm strength.

Friedl's story is an excellent one. He went from being an undrafted player to receiving a 10th-place MVP vote in 2023. Unfortunately, his season did not go as planned, and the Reds and Friedl will now go their separate ways.

2026 Was A Bump in the Road During An Admirable Career Journey For Friedl

Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl (29) signs autographs for fans at the conclusion of a spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, March 18, 2022, at Goodyear Ballpark Goodyear, Ariz. Cincinnati Reds At Cleveland Guardians March 18 1126 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Friedl's career with the Reds was an underdog story. He went undrafted in 2016 when teams mistakenly believed he was not draft-eligible. In fact, he was eligible but was not selected. Once teams realized their mistake, he was quickly signed by the Cincinnati Reds for $732,500, a record for an undrafted player at the time.

"I've been working the draft for 14 years, and this is the craziest thing I've ever seen," Friedl's agent Adam Karon told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick. "It's so bizarre. Almost nobody knew this kid was eligible for the draft -- including himself."

Once signed, he quickly became a top prospect in the Reds organization, reaching as high as 19th in 2021. He was a pivotal player in the Reds' rebuilding season in 2023, slashing .279/.352/.467 with 18 home runs, 27 stolen bases, 22 doubles, and eight triples.

Injuries ultimately played a role in his decline. He spent significant time on the injured list in 2024 and 2025 with hamstring and wrist injuries. The Reds finished in last place in the NL Central and missed the playoffs after reaching the postseason in 2025.

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