Cincinnati Reds fans have not had much to look forward to since the end of the season. However, on Monday night, they finally got to experience some joy again, as it was announced that rookie infielder Sal Stewart was named the National League Rookie of the Year.

The two finalists that Stewart beat out were St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt and New York Mets outfielder Carson Benge.

Stewart Deserves This Award

Aug 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart gestures after hitting a double in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart was fantastic this season. The 22-year-old played in all 162 games this past season, slashing .263/.330/.457 with 57 extra-base hits, including 32 home runs. He also added 15 stolen bases.

"Stewart became the first Reds rookie -- and the 15th rookie overall -- to produce a 30-homer/100-RBI season," MLB.com's Mark Sheldon wrote. "Each of the previous nine players that did it since the Rookie of the Year Award began (1947) won it. That list includes superstars Pete Alonso (2019), Aaron Judge (2017) and Albert Pujols (2001)."

Without Elly De La Cruz and Stewart's big seasons, there is no telling how much Cincinnati's offense would have struggled in 2026.

"I love Sal Stewart because he is everything the Reds need in a player," one Reds fan explained in a social media post put out by the Reds on Instagram. "He hustles. He hits. He's got that wonderful smile."

Stewart is the first Reds player to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award since Jonathan India won the award in 2021, when he slashed .269/.376/.459 with 57 extra-base hits and 12 stolen bases.

Aside from India and Stewart, Scott Williamson, Chris Sabo, Pat Zachry, Johnny Bench, Tommy Helms, Pete Rose, and Frank Robinson are other Reds players who won the award in the past.

Stewart Provided the Reds Versatility

Sep 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) catches a pop fly against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Stewart isn't going to blow anyone away with his glove, he did provide the Reds with much-needed versatility in 2026.

Stewart spent most of his time at first base, playing 117 games there, but he also appeared in eight games at second base, 45 at third base, and 11 as the designated hitter. For a Reds team that struggled offensively, his ability to play multiple positions gave manager Terry Francona more flexibility to get Stewart's bat in the lineup.

Stewart should be a big part of this organization for years to come.

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