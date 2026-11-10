Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart was named National League Rookie of the Year on Monday night. Stewart won easily with 170 points, while Carson Benge came in second place with 107 points.

Stewart received 20 of the 30 first-place votes. He received five second-place votes, one third-place vote, three fourth-place votes, and one fifth-place vote.

On Tuesday morning, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that the Reds have not had any extension talks with Stewart.

"Four months after the Reds inked Stewart's pal, Reds ace Chase Burns, to a $105 million, seven-year extension, the Reds and Stewart still had not engaged in talks about an extension for the 32-homer rookie slugger, sources said."

Not Much of a Surprise

Sep 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart fields the ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick for an out, in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While fans all want to rush to extend young players like Stewart when they play well, it makes sense that the Reds are in no hurry.

Stewart is under team control through the 2031 season and nobody really knows what to expect from the upcoming lockout and CBA negotiations.

Before the 2025 season, the Reds reportedly offered Matt McLain a contract extension, which he turned down. Looking back at it now, that might have been a blessing in disguise for Cincinnati, as McLain has struggled mightily at the plate in each of the last two seasons.

That isn't to say Stewart is going to struggle in the upcoming seasons. However, it does shed some light on why the Reds aren't in a hurry to extend a player they have under team control through 2031.

Stewart is Open to the Idea

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart (27) prepares to bat against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Reds aren't in a hurry to get an extension done with Stewart, he did seem opened to the idea earlier in the season.

“I was open to it,” Stewart told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “The Reds don’t feel like right now is the right time, which is 100 percent fine. I still have to prove to myself and prove to the league what I can do. I leave all of that [contract issues] up to my agent. I have him for a reason. I trust him. I trust his decision-making, as well.”

After the CBA negotiations work themselves out and baseball is set to be played, it might make sense for the Reds and Stewart to revisit talks. But for now, it's really no surprise that the Reds aren't in a hurry to work out an extension with their star rookie.