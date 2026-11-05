Cincinnati Reds Linked to Risky Free-Agent Target With High Upside

The Cincinnati Reds have a lot of holes to fill this offseason. Winning just 75 games in 2026, their offense and pitching staff ranked at or near the bottom of Major League Baseball in many categories.

MLB Trade Rumors listed their potential candidates to be signed by the Reds this offseason, with one player who has been in the Reds' rumor mill for quite some time: Luis Robert Jr.

The Reds Should Avoid Signing Luis Robert Jr. On A Long-Term Deal

May 30, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) looks on before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robert Jr. has been linked to the Reds since the Trade deadline in 2025 and the Reds thankfully did not pull the trigger on a deal with the White Sox. Many rumors at that time involved prospects Cam Collier, Sal Stewart, Chase Petty, and a big-league-ready pitcher such as Brandon Williamson or Rhett Lowder. For the Reds' sake, keeping Stewart paid off in a huge way; he is the leading candidate to win the National League's Rookie of the Year after hitting over 30 home runs and driving in over 110 runs batted in.

For Robert Jr., injuries have been a big issue, and his production has dropped off ever since his impressive 2023 season. Since 2023, he has been a below-league-average hitter with an 88 OPS+ and has just 39 home runs, 114 RBI and 58 stolen bases in 271 games played. He has just a .669 OPS in that span.

Since 2023, he has dealt with multiple hip flexor injuries that have sidelined him for a significant amount of time, while also dealing with hamstring, MCL, groin, and a lower herniated disk in his back. He played in just three games with the Baltimore Orioles after being claimed in September with a hamstring injury. Baltimore declined his $20 million option, buying out his contract to make him a free agent.

If Robert Jr. and his agent are looking for a long-term contract, I think the Reds should avoid it. If it's a prove-it type deal with incentives, maybe consider it, but I still think they should avoid it. If he can stay healthy, playing in Great American Ball Park could be enough to rejuvenate his career.

Austin Hendrick Elects Free Agency

Jun 21, 2019; Bradenton, FL, USA; Team Howard outfielder Austin Hendrick (12) at bat during the eighth inning at IMG Academy. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Reds' first-round pick in 2020 has elected free agency after playing the first years of his career in the Reds' organization. Unfortunately for Hendrick, his career just never took off. He was drafted in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. He did not play a senior season of high school and was drafted more on potential and the stats of his junior season of high school. Also, his first year of professional baseball was canceled due to the pandemic, with all of minor league baseball being shut down in 2020.

2025 was the first season where he started to show some potential on offense. He hit a career-best .246 with a .744 OPS and 14 home runs in his second Double-A season. In 2026, he reached the Triple-A level for the first time, playing just 58 games before being sent back down to Double-A. He slashed .180/.264/.302 with seven home runs with the Louisville Bats.

This likely spells the end of the road for Hendrick in the Reds' organization. The Pittsburgh native will become a free agent and can sign with a new team, although a return to the Reds is not entirely out of the question.