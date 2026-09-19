Terry Francona Sees Something Special in Reds’ Latest Waiver Claim

Friday, the Cincinnati Reds acquired former Yankees top-15 prospect Oswaldo Cabrera through waivers. They had an extra 40-man roster spot after placing Spencer Steer on the 60-day injured list and needed another utility-type player to fill in. Manager Terry Francona shared his thoughts on the move with reporters Friday.

"We Can't Pass This One Up"

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) looks out to the field before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cabrera can play nearly anywhere on the diamond defensively; he has played in both corner outfield spots and can play any infield spot outside of catcher. In just his third Major League game and first in right field with the Yankees, he robbed a home run in a nationally televised game on Apple TV in 2022.

"This is a guy we view can possibly stay here and be on our club next year,“ Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. "The reports on him have been off the charts with makeup; he has played seven positions. We need to see where that goes and what we want to do after we talk to him."

While at the Major League level he hasn't hit at a high level—he has a career slashline of .232/.292/.343 with 20 home runs, 34 doubles, and 95 RBI, there is reason for optimism that he can develop into a better hitter. One reason alone is taking the pressure away from playing in the largest market in the country and dealing with the pressure of playing for the Yankees.

"We can't pass this one up." Francona added.

He suffered a season-ending ankle injury early in the season in 2025 and the Yankees added pieces to fill his position. Now that he is healthy and performing in Triple-A, there wasn't a spot for him in New York, and they had to move on.

The 27-year-old switch-hitter makes a lot of contact, similar to Hector Rodriguez, but has just a .661 OPS. He chases at around a 28 percent rate, but makes contact out of the zone at a 60 percent rate. In the zone, he makes contact at nearly a 90 percent level. His defensive flexibility and his ability to make contact give him the potential to be a contributor to the team next season.

They Add A High Character Player in Cabrera

Apr 25, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera (95) reacts after hitting an RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One attribute of Cabrera is his infectious personality, both with his teammates and fans. Many Yankee fans were upset about the move despite his statistics.

“I’m blessed to have a lot of guys on this team that you just admire and respect and love doing the job with on a daily basis," Yankees' manager Aaron Boone told the New York Daily News. "Oswaldo’s right there at the top of that list... The good thing is, Oswaldo’s come back from a very difficult injury and had a really good year down at Triple-A. He’s playing really well, so hopefully this is just one of those things. I’m confident that Oswaldo will go on to have a very good career, and hopefully it’s still with us.”

Cabrera also had a major impact with the local media. Yankees broadcaster Jack Curry posted a lengthy goodbye to the 27-year-old on social media after learning of the transaction.

“Oswaldo Cabrera, who is as kind and as gracious as any baseball player I’ve covered, is headed to the Reds. Best of luck to a versatile player and a gem of a human being.”

Looking at just his Major League success is one cog in the story of Cabrera's career; he has had minor league success. Yes, the Reds have had issues with minor league players developing once they reach the big leagues, but Juan Brito is an example of a player finding success with the Reds after struggling with their previous team, albeit in a small sample size.