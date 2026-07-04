Cincinnati Reds Make Two Surprising Roster Moves, Hunter Greene Set to Make Debut
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The Cincinnati Reds made two surprising roster moves on Saturday, sending Chase Petty to Triple-A and designating outfielder Will Benson for assignment.
Petty has been a pleasant surprise for the Reds out of the bullpen lately, but the Reds needed room on the roster for Hunter Greene, who is set to make his season debut on Saturday night.
Chase Petty Optioned
Since being called back up to the big leagues at the beginning of June, Petty has surrendered just four earned runs in 12 innings. He's walked four and struck out seven.
This decision is a decision that probably happens because Petty as minor league options remaining. Additionally, you have to wonder if the Reds will have him pitch out of the bullpen in Louisville or if they'll go back to having him start. It wouldn't be surprising with the season slipping away for the Reds to focus on Petty's development and have him start down in Louisville for the rest of the season with the occasional spot start with the Reds.
Will Benson Decision
In 2023, Will Benson burst onto the scene with a walk-off home run against the Dodgers many Reds fans will always remember.
After a breakout season in 2023, Benson struggled mightily in 2024, leading to inconsistent playing time and multiple trips to the minor leagues in 2025 and 2026. While his upside has always been intriguing, it feels like a change of scenery is the best path forward. Benson never carved out a consistent role with the Reds, and it became increasingly clear that he wasn't part of the organization's long-term plans.
Trade Deadline Looming
With the trade deadline looming, it seems like the Reds will definitely be sellers at this point. After starting the season 20-11, they find themselves with a record of 40-47 and a season-high seven games out of a playoff spot.
It's simple. The Reds need more talent. They need to their expiring contracts like Brady Singer, Tyler Stephenson, Brock Burke, Nathaniel Lowe, and others, while possibly even looking to trade someone like Nick Lodolo.
There are still a lot of games left to play, but it's been a season to forget for the Reds.
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Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4