Cincinnati Reds Make Two Surprising Roster Moves, Hunter Greene Set to Make Debut

The Cincinnati Reds made two surprising roster moves on Saturday, sending Chase Petty to Triple-A and designating outfielder Will Benson for assignment.

Petty has been a pleasant surprise for the Reds out of the bullpen lately, but the Reds needed room on the roster for Hunter Greene, who is set to make his season debut on Saturday night.

Chase Petty Optioned

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty (61) throws a pitch in the ninth inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. The Reds dropped the series with a 2-0 loss to the Brewers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since being called back up to the big leagues at the beginning of June, Petty has surrendered just four earned runs in 12 innings. He's walked four and struck out seven.

This decision is a decision that probably happens because Petty as minor league options remaining. Additionally, you have to wonder if the Reds will have him pitch out of the bullpen in Louisville or if they'll go back to having him start. It wouldn't be surprising with the season slipping away for the Reds to focus on Petty's development and have him start down in Louisville for the rest of the season with the occasional spot start with the Reds.

Will Benson Decision

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson (30) fields a ground ball in the sixth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2023, Will Benson burst onto the scene with a walk-off home run against the Dodgers many Reds fans will always remember.

After a breakout season in 2023, Benson struggled mightily in 2024, leading to inconsistent playing time and multiple trips to the minor leagues in 2025 and 2026. While his upside has always been intriguing, it feels like a change of scenery is the best path forward. Benson never carved out a consistent role with the Reds, and it became increasingly clear that he wasn't part of the organization's long-term plans.

Trade Deadline Looming

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the trade deadline looming, it seems like the Reds will definitely be sellers at this point. After starting the season 20-11, they find themselves with a record of 40-47 and a season-high seven games out of a playoff spot.

It's simple. The Reds need more talent. They need to their expiring contracts like Brady Singer, Tyler Stephenson, Brock Burke, Nathaniel Lowe, and others, while possibly even looking to trade someone like Nick Lodolo.

There are still a lot of games left to play, but it's been a season to forget for the Reds.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

Follow me on X at @RedsDaily4 for more.



Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.



