Cincinnati's Biggest Trade Deadline Need Isn't Hard to Find

The Cincinnati Reds started the season 20-11 and it felt too good to be true. Well, it was. Just a couple of months later, the Reds are 39-43 and 11 1/2 games back from the National League Central.

While the Reds will need to go on a big run to even consider buying at the trade deadline, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote about their biggest need at the deadline.

"Cincinnati’s 4.79 bullpen ERA ranks 13th in the NL, and their numbers in late-and-close situations are in the lower third of the league (.761 OPS against)," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote. "The Reds have been without Emilio Pagán (hamstring) for nearly two months, so getting him back will surely help, but adding a reliever (or two) who can get outs in high-leverage situations might be just what Cincinnati needs to make a second-half Wild Card surge."

The bullpen has been ravaged by injuries. Pierce Johnson and Emilio Pagan are back now, but they've both been on the injured list already this season. Graham Ashcraft is on the 60-day injured list. Tony Santillan, who appeared in 80 games for the Reds a season ago, is on the injured list.

In Tuesday's loss to the Brewers, the Reds turned to Chase Petty and Tejay Antone to try to hold the lead. Both pitchers started the season with Triple-A Louisville and Antone is coming off of three Tommy John surgeries.

That is where this Cincinnati bullpen stands at the moment.

Rhett Lowder Looking to Rebound From Last Start

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) delivers the pitch in the first inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a rough outing against the Brewers on last week, Lowder will be looking for a bounce-back performance when he faces Milwaukee again on Tuesday night. In that start, the right-hander allowed three earned runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings while striking out six and walking one. He also surrendered two home runs for the second consecutive start, marking the first time in his professional career that he's given up multiple homers in back-to-back outings.

Lowder threw a career-high 100 pitches and matched his season highs by allowing eight hits and 10 baserunners. He's also dropped each of his last four decisions, making Wednesday's matchup an opportunity to get back on track against a Brewers lineup that has given him trouble recently.

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