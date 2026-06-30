Cincinnati Reds Promote Two Breakout Prospects In Busy Day Of Roster Moves

In a busy day of transactions in the Cincinnati Reds farm system, two key members of the Reds' Double-A affiliate have been promoted to Triple-A: Carlos Jorge and José Acuña.

Carlos Jorge Is Gaining Traction in the Reds Organization

Jun 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A Reds on field hat is seen on the dugout steps during the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carlos Jorge has been promoted to Triple-A, per the Reds' transaction log. After two consecutive seasons hitting .250 or less and not posting an OPS over .700, Jorge was having a fantastic season in Double-A. In 59 games, he's slashing .330/.402/.452 with 13 extra-base hits and 23 stolen bases. Jorge transitioned to the outfield full-time in 2024 and has quickly become one of the best defensive outfielders in the organization.

The 22-year-old is very good at making contact with a line-drive approach and displays a great ability to hit the ball up the middle with gap power. He can find himself trying to do too much in the power department, but when he settles in and plays to the line-drive approach, he's a great hitter for average. He's been batting primarily at leadoff for Chattanooga and will likely continue doing so with Louisville.

He was Rule-5 eligible last season and was not selected. He has an ETA of 2027 for his Major League debut.

Another Member of the Tyler Naquin Trade Reaches Triple-A

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jose Acuna poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jose Acuna is having another really good season in 2026. In 84 innings, the 23-year-old is 4-5 with a 3.54 ERA, 90 strikeouts, a .185 batting average against, and a 1.05 WHIP. He's had two outings with 11 strikeouts or more, and he's struck out six or more batters in each of his last six starts. He has a 26 percent strikeout rate and a nearly 10 percent walk rate, but he does a good job at stranding runners. He has a 72 percent left-on-base percentage.

The Reds acquired Acuna and Hector Rodriguez at the trade deadline in 2022 in a deal with the New York Mets, with Tyler Naquin being the headlining player. Naquin has been out of the big leagues since 2023 and was making an attempt to transition to pitching. He hasn't played in a minor league game since 2025. The Reds have clearly won that trade with two players now currently playing at the Triple-A level, with Rodriguez seemingly ready to play with the big league club right now as he waits for the opportunity. They have a chance to have both players to play with the Reds by the end of next season.