Cincinnati Reds Reliever Tejay Antone's Dominating 2026 Deserves Award Recognition

The Cincinnati Reds have had their fair share of struggles in the bullpen this season. From injuries to allowing the third most walks in all of baseball, an unlikely player has performed far above the rest.

Tejay Antone Has Been The Reds' Best Reliever This Season

May 6, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tejay Antone (70) points to the outfield after a catch during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming back from his third, yes, third Tommy John surgery in 2024, Tejay Antone has put together a great season in 2026 and has been the Reds' best reliever this season. He is playing up to the standard that he set in his previous healthy seasons. This season, Antone is 1-0 with a 2.33 ERA with seven walks and 24 strikeouts. He has a .182 batting average against and a 0.93 WHIP. His prior healthy seasons are very similar in comparison. In 2020, his rookie season, he had a .165 batting average against with 45 strikeouts and a 2.80 ERA in 13 games. 2021 was equally as good. He had a 2.14 ERA with 42 strikeouts and a .152 average against. He missed the 2022 season and returned to form in 2023, posting a 1.59 ERA and a .158 average against.

Antone earned his first save since 2021 on May 15 against the Cleveland Guardians in a 7-6 win. After beginning the season in Triple-A Louisville, Antone was called up on May 6.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tejay Antone (70) delivers a pitch in the sixth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, June 12, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I was going to retire,” Antone told Charlie Goldsmith about having the third surgery. “I was going to hang it up and move on. I don’t think anyone would have thought anything of it. I had three elbow surgeries in professional baseball. I told my wife I want to retire, move on and become a coach.”

Antone has yet to allow a run in five appearances in the month of July. He allowed just two runs in June in 14 outings. With how he has been playing this season, he should undoubtedly be the National League's Comeback Player of the Year Award winner for 2026. Not only has he returned to pitching, he's pitching at the Major League level again and having tremendous success.

Hunter Greene Dominates in Second Outing

Jul 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) walks off the field in between innings against the Baltimore Orioles at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ace Hunter Greene looked like his old self on Friday night against the Chicago Cubs. In a 4-0 win, Greene tossed seven shutout innings with just three hits, one walk and 12 strikeouts. Over his last two outings against the Cubs, Greene has allowed just four hits, no runs, two walks and 19 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched.

"The way (Greene) pitched allowed us to win," Francona said after the Reds' win over the Cubs. "We didn't have anything for a while, but because he pitched so well, now all of a sudden Elly puts us on the board."

Jul 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) runs onto the field before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Friday night, his fastball was reaching triple digits regularly, and his slider had a ton of bite. He looked like he had been pitching all season and was in mid-season form.

Greene has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the last three seasons. The main concern has been with availability, but when he's out there, he gives a chance to win every time he's on the mound.