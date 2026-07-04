Reds Announce Shakeup to Starting Pitching Rotation with Return of Hunter Greene

The Cincinnati Reds will be looking to even the odds when they take on the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night in front of the home crowd at Great American Ball Park.

Friday night saw the Reds get shut out after the team returned home from a disappointing series against the Milwaukee Brewers. With all hope seemingly lost, the Reds are anticipating a major return on Saturday night when Hunter Greene makes his season debut.

Greene's return is coming at a time when this team needs a major injection of confidence and hope. But with the ace's return, one Reds starter in the pitching rotation will be losing their spot. On Saturday, Reds manager Terry Francona revealed who the odd man out is in the starting rotation.

A Move To The Bullpen

Jun 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder walks to the dugout after being removed from the game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlie Goldsmith shared that Francona announced that Rhett Lowder will be the Reds starter heading to the bullpen with the return of Greene.

"When we get to next Sunday, we’ll see where we’re at and map it out from there. We're not trying to make Lowder a bullpen guy," Francona said. "We’re trying to figure out ways to protect our staff, win games and get through this next week."

The decision to send Lowder to the bullpen isn't surprising, but given the current state of the starting rotation, it could have also been Friday night's starter, Brady Singer, that made a move to the bullpen.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) prepares to pitch in the first inning between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 13 starts this season, Lowder is 3-6 with an ERA of 5.31. Lowder's last start came in the deflating road series against the Brewers. In that game, Lowder allowed 11 hits and six earned runs in 4.2 innings of work. It has not been the season Lowder had hoped for, and this move to the bullpen may be what is needed for the right-hander to find his swagger.

Like Francona said, this is not going to be a permanent move for Lowder. However, it has to be a tough blow for a guy looking to make his mark on a major league roster.

This isn't a permanent move, but the Reds could be making some permanent moves when they get ot the MLB All-Star Break. No matter if they're buying or selling, it should be guaranteed that the Reds will be making some movement ahead of the trade deadline. There's also a really good chance that this pitching rotation will be involved in those conversations.

The season may look bleak, but a busy summer awaits this franchise.