Cincinnati Reds Send Down Struggling Reliever, Call Up Familiar Face
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When the Reds announced Eugenio Suarez to the injured list and JJ Bleday was being called up for him on Saturday, it wasn't much of a surprise.
Reds manager Terry Francona spoke in detail about Suarez's injury after Friday night's win over the Detroit Tigers and told the media he'd require a stint on the injured list. JJ Bleday was pulled from Friday's game in Triple-A Louisville, so it was easy to connect the dots.
However, the Reds announced another move on Saturday afternoon as well. They sent struggling relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas to Triple-A Louisville and recalled right-handed pitcher Jose Franco.
Nicolas Needs to Work on His Command
Nicolas has appeared in seven games for the Reds and he has shown flashes of why the Reds traded for him. However, he's also really struggled with his command. In 7 1/3 innings, Nicolas has given up seven runs on eight hits and walked an astonishing 13 batters.
Big league hitters are too good to be ablel to get away with walking that many batter. In Friday's game against the Tigers, Nicolas loaded the bases with nobody out. Luckily for him, Pierce Johnson was somehow able to get out of the inning without allowing a single inherited runner to score.
Reds President of Baseball Operations thinks Nicolas has a high upside.
“It was a guy we can get who’s a power arm and has a chance to pitch in the back of the bullpen,Krall told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “This is a move for now and for the future. We have a lot of guys competing for the last couple of spots. We also know we’re going to have to build our bullpen year-in, year-out. We have at the end of this year a group of guys who are going to be free agents in the bullpen.”
Jose Franco Returns
It was a surprise when Franco made Cincinnati's Opening Day roster. However, he held his own in his three appearances with the Reds. In 5 2/3 innings, Franco gave up two earned runs with four strikeouts. He walked five.
The 25-year-old's role will likely be to mop up innings if a game gets out of hand. It would be surprising to see him pitch in a game with a tight lead.
One thing we've seen from manager Terry Francona is that he doesn't have a lot of patience for walks. Franco is someone who can provide the Reds depth and he has a track record of throwing strikes more consistently than Nicolas.
It's likely we will see Nicolas back in Cincinnati later this season. The talent is there, he simply needs to work on his command.
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Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4