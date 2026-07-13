Cincinnati Reds Send Outfielder on Rehab Assignment

The Cincinnati Reds have sent outfielder Dane Myers on a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League, according to Mike Petgraglia.

Myers has been on the injured list for a couple of weeks now after making a sensational catch while crashing into the wall against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Reds acquired Myers in the offseason for Ethan O'Donnell. Myers has mostly played against left-handed pitching, but was seeing more at-bats when Blake Dunn was hurt. With Dunn and Myers both on the injured list, the Reds have called TJ Friedl back up and have also tried Spencer Steer and Matt McLain in center.

In 63 games with the Reds this season, Myers is slashing .256/.358/.385 with nine extra-base hits and five stolen bases.

With the Reds sending him to the complex during the break, it feels like there is a chance he could be ready when the Reds resume play on Friday against the Rockies.

A Bad Two Months

Cincinnati Reds central fielder Spencer Steer (7) catches a fly ball in the ninth inning between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday, July 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds have struggled mightily over the last few months, dropping 10 of their last 14 games and 13 of their last 19. After starting the season 20-11 and entering May nine games over .500 and in first place in the NL Central, things have gone downhill quickly. Since May 1, the Reds are just 23-41, including a 13-24 record since the beginning of June.

News and Notes

The Reds are 22-28 at home this season and 21-24 on the road.

They are 20-19 in day games and 23-33 in night games.

They are 11-12 against left-handed starting pitchers and 32-40 against right-handed starting pitchers.

They are 23-18 in one or two-run games.

They are 10-19 when they don't hit a home run, 33-33 when they hit one or more home runs, and 19-12 when they hit two home runs or more.

They are 10-37 when they score three or fewer runs, 33-15 when they score 4 or more runs, and 29-7 when they score five or more runs.

They are 39-32 when their starter goes five or more innings, 20-11 when the starter goes six or more innings, and 1-3 when the starter goes seven or more innings.

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