Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Injury Update on Blake Dunn, Graham Ashcraft, and Others

Reds manager Terry Francona met with reporters, including Mike Petraglia, ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies and provided numerous injury updates.

The Reds are slowly, but surely getting healthy. However, their play hasn't improved on the field.

Ke'Bryan Hayes

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman KeBryan Hayes (3) scores in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After appearing in games for the Dayton Dragons on Friday and Saturday, Ke'Bryan Hayes was supposed to play in a full game on Sunday. However, he reported general soreness and did not play on Sunday. Hayes came back to Cincinnati to work out and was approved to continue his rehab stint. The third baseman is scheduled to play seven innings at third base with Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

Blake Dunn

Jun 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Blake Dunn hits an RBI double against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blake Dunn hurt his throwing arm when he tried to throw a runner out at the plate on a sacrifice fly. The Reds ended up placing him on the injured list.

"He's not turned the corner as fast as he had hoped," Francona told Petraglia. "He's kind of chomping at the bit, but he's still feeling like it's banging, so that as long as that's the case, he's just in the training room."

Dane Myers

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Dane Myers (17) catches a fly ball in the third inning between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dane Myers went on the injured list with a shoulder contusion after crashing into the wall while making a spectacular catch against the Milwaukee Brewers. Francona told reporters on Tuesday that Myers is progressing nicely and he's starting to ramp up his activity.

With Dunn and Myers both out, the Reds have relied on TJ Friedl and Matt McLain in center field.

Tony Santillan

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tony Santillan (64) throws to first to get Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick (not pictured) out in the tenth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tony Santillan is currently on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain. Francona previously said that Santillan isn't actaully sure when the injury occurred.

"Tony is gonna get re-imaged (Wednesday) to see where he is in his healing, and if they're going to do a PRP injection, so it'll be two-fold."

Graham Ashcraft

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) returns to the dugout after the top of the fourth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, June 3, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Graham Ashcraft is currently on the 60-day injured list due to a right ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. For now, he was able to avoid needing Tommy John surgery.

On Tuesday, Francona reported that Ashcraft has started to play catch at 90 feet, but he has not yet been cleared to throw a bullpen session. At some point, the expectation is that he will go out to Cincinnati's complex in Goodyear, Arizona, to continue his rehab before ultimately going on a rehab assignment.

The Reds take on the Phillies in game one a three-game set on Tuesday at 7:10 ET.