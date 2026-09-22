Reds Announce Roster Moves as Bullpen Takes Another Hit

The Cincinnati Reds have had to deal with plenty of injuries in the bullpen this season. On Tuesday, the team announced that right-hander Tony Santillan will be placed on the 15-day injured list with a left hip labral tear, ending his season. In a corresponding move, they announced that Connor Phillips has been recalled and added to the active roster.

It''s Been a Rough Season For Santillan

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tony Santillan (64) pitches during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Santillan was one of the Reds' most important bullpen arms in 2025, posting a 2.44 ERA in 80 games with a career-high 75 strikeouts. This season, he's pitched in just 44 games, and his ERA is at 6.42; he's walked one fewer batter than last season in nearly half the appearances. The expectations were high; he was considered to be next in line for the closer role during the offseason had Emilio Pagan not resigned. The performance and availability were just not there this season.

This will be Santillan's second stint on the injured list; he missed nearly two months with an oblique strain after being placed on the IL on June 26. He returned on August 21. In the seven games since coming back from the oblique, he's pitched seven innings, allowed six hits, three earned runs, and walked seven with six strikeouts. Including the eight games before going on the IL, his ERA is over seven over his last 15 1/3 innings pitched.

Connor Phillips Returns After Lengthy Triple-A Stay

May 23, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Connor Phillips (34) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phillips has struggled at both levels this season, both Triple-A and the big league club. He was optioned down to Triple-A on May 23, where he has stayed for the majority of the season. In 25 games with the Reds, he has a 5.53 ERA in 27 2/3 innings with 28 walks and 28 strikeouts. His inability to throw strikes this season was a large part of the Reds bullpen meltdown in May. In 31 games in Triple-A, he's 2-2 with a 5.06 ERA, 51 strikeouts and 32 walks.

He did show promise in 2025. He held a career-high 10-inning scoreless streak during a pivotal stretch down the season and earned more pressure situations later in games.

"Connor Phillips has been a game-changer for us," manager Terry Francona said late last season. "We're dying for our young guys to do well, but then to see it right in the middle of a pennant race, that's exciting.” Phillips entered the game in a 1-1 game with a runner on base. "Go get the job done," Phillips said when asked about his mindset going into the game and the situation he was in. "I'm going to go out there and do what I can to pass the ball off to the next guy and do it as cleanly as possible."

He has the potential to be an above-average bullpen arm; he showcased that last season. The Reds acquired him as a player to be named later in the Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suárez trade that brought back Brandon Williamson, Jake Fraley, and Phillips. With just six games left, he could see this as an audition for next season.