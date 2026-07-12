Cincinnati Reds Starter Nick Lodolo Exits Start vs. Cubs With Injury

The Cincinnati Reds are looking to take the series against the Chicago Cubs with a win on Saturday night. The beginning of the game looked like the team's quest for a series win would be possible.

Unfortunately, in the same painful fashion that has been the luck of the 2026 Reds, things went south due to an apparent injury to starting pitcher Nick Lodolo.

After giving up a solo shot to Carson Kelly in the top of the sixth, Lodolo started looking at his finger and was quickly taken out of the game.

Terrible Luck

Jun 23, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you have followed Lodolo's career, then you know what comes next. The Reds broadcast officially announced that the finger issue is, in fact, a blister issue for the Reds left-hander.

The blister issues with Lodolo have caused him to miss time this season, and it appears that he is going to be missing more action.

Lodolo's night finished after five innings, where the lefty allowed two runs, three walks, and hurled four strikeouts on 78 pitches.

Just terrible injury luck for Lodolo, that piles onto a miserable season had by these Reds so far in 2026. Just like last time the blister issues came up for Lodolo, it just feels like this will be a long term problem.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) celebrates after closing out the sixth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, Friday, July 10, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The current Reds starting pitching rotation is always going to be labeled a what-if. Before the season started, many believed that the starting rotation would be the strongest asset for the Reds. Unfortunately, it has become just as big of an issue as the rest of the roster.

This front office and the coaching staff have received a lot of backlash this season, and some of that is fair. However, when it comes to the starting pitching, it really can be blamed on some unfortunate luck for the franchise.

Hunter Greene is finally healthy, but the team has to deal with rookie Chase Burns pulling out of the MLB All-Star Game with a minor groin issue, and now, Lodolo will undoubtedly be taking a trip to the injured list.

Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) looks on from the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The starting rotation and manager Terry Francona just can't seem to have it all at once. The team's performance with Greene on the mound on Friday night felt like a teaser to what the potential of this franchise was supposed to be.

Saturday night's game is just a painful reminder that fans in Cincinnati can't have nice things.