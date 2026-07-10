Reds Look to Avenge a May Sweep When the Chicago Cubs Come to Town for Weekend Series

The Cincinnati Reds are in a dark place as they slowly limp to the MLB All-Star Break. Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies may have been one of the most frustrating of the season.

Unfortunately, the season moves on, and up next will be a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park.

The last time these two teams met back in May, the Cubs got out the brooms in front of their home crowd at Wrigley Field. Will it be more of the same this weekend?

Let's take a closer look at the three-game series.

Game One

Jul 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday night's matchup will see Hunter Greene make his second start of the 2026 season. Greene's first start on July Fourth was a nightmare situation. The Reds hurler gave up eight runs in a loss to the Baltimore Orioles. One has to believe he has been starving to get back on the mound and will have that chance Friday night.

For the Cubs, left-hander Shota Imanaga (5-7) will be on the hill. Imanaga has an ERA of 4.28 and 100 strikeouts on the season. This could be an interesting pitching matchup to get this series underway.

Game Two

Jun 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Saturday, Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo (3-2) will take on Cubs righty Javier Assad (6-1). Lodolo has had a roller coaster of a season and has been the talk of a few trade discussions among some who believe the team will be sellers at the trade deadline.

Assad has delivered all season for the Cubs. While Assad has only made seven starts this season for the Cubs, he's made sure to make every one count. In another world, Greene and Lodolo going back-to-back would more than likely mean a series win for the Reds. Now, that isn't really set in stone.

The Finale

Jul 7, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The series finale against the Cubs on Sunday will see Andrew Abbott (5-5) going up against Matthew Boyd (4-1).

Another pitcher that has had an up-and-down season for the Reds is Abbott. A season removed from his first All-Star selection, Abbott has not been on that level this season. Still, the Reds left-hander has been able to bring the goods a few times this season.

Boyd is another Cubs pitcher who has missed time this season due to injury. However, just like Assad, Boyd has wasted no time in letting his presence be felt on the hill. It could be another tough day at the office for the Reds.