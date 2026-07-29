Cincinnati Reds Taking Unnecessary Risk Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

The Reds are going for the series victory on Wednesday night after splitting the doubleheader on Tuesday. They've won all three series thus far after the All-Star break and currently sit with a 50-56 record.

They are five games back from the third and final National League Wild Card spot, but six teams are still ahead of them.

Despite the recent success, it sure feels like the Reds will be sellers at the trade deadline, which is now less than a week away.

“We’ve had teams reach out on a lot of our players on the roster," Krall told Gordon Wittenmyer of The Enquirer. "We just have to figure out what are the moves that we can make that’s best for this organization,” he said, adding of Greene: “We’ve got to look at everybody that’s on the roster, and if there’s something that does make sense for the organization, we have to have a conversation about it, and we might go down that road. If it’s not going to make sense for the organization at this point, then we (won’t).”

Taking a Risk on Wednesday

Jul 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady Singer is set to take the mound of Wednesday night for the Reds. With his contract set to expire after the season, it's almost a guarantee that he will be moved at the deadline.

It certainly feels like the Reds are taking a big risk by letting Singer make this start. Much like we saw with Spencer Steer, who went down with a hand injury earlier this week, an injury to Singer could completely tank his trade value and eliminate any chance the Reds have of getting something meaningful in return.

That would be an absolute disaster for the front office and organization.

Trying to "Keep it Wierd"

Jul 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) celebrates with catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) after the Reds defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emilio Pagan, who nailed down his 11th save of the season on Tuesday, said the players are doing everything in their power to make it to where the team could not only keep guys around for the rest of the season, but potentially buy at the deadline as well.

“We’re trying to [make it weird]," Pagan told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "Obviously, we haven’t played consistently good baseball and we’re aware of that. So, it is a business at the end of the day, and organizations have to do what they think is best for not just now but the future.

"But we know we have a lot of talent in this room, so we’re just trying to play more consistent…We’ve played well as of late and have got to keep it going.”

The Reds will go for their fourth straight series win on Tuesday night.