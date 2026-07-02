Cincinnati Reds Welcome Orioles to Great American Ball Park for Three-Game Series

Only the Cincinnati Reds could lose the first three games of a series with the Milwaukee Brewers, then absolutely shell Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski in the series finale to avoid a sweep.

It was a series where the Reds could have made a statement in their place amongst the teams in the National League Wild Card race. Instead, it was further proof the team may need to start over at the trade deadline. No matter how you feel about the Reds' place in the league at the moment, they proved that they can beat one of the best pitchers in the league with their 7-2 win in the series finale over the Brewers.

Up next, the Reds will welcome the Baltimore Orioles to Great American Ball Park for a special Fourth of July three-game series. Let's take a closer look at the series with our preview of all the action.

Should Fans Expect Fireworks?

Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) and starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) make their way in from the bullpen to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds will enter Friday night with a 40-46 record, while the Orioles have posted a 40-48 record. On the hill Friday night for the Reds will be Brady Singer (3-7), and he will be facing Orioles left-hander Trevor Rogers (5-7).

Two similar teams with two similar talents on the mound to begin the series. Anything could happen, and that's something the Reds need to take advantage of.

Anticipated Return

Louisville Bats rehab pitcher Hunter Greene delivers against the St. Paul Saints during a rehabilitation assignment at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Ky., on June 23, 2026. Greene, a starting pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, is working his way back after elbow surgery in March. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saturday's game at the park may be the most anticipated game all season for the Reds. Hunter Greene is expected to make his season debut. On the bump for the Orioles will be Brandon Young (6-2).

There's no doubt that Greene will be bringing the energy in this one. Fans could be in attendance for a great pitcher's duel, given the season that Young has had. Some memorable baseball may take place on Independence Day in Cincinnati.

Series Finale

Jun 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo(40) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finishing things off for the Reds in this series will be left-hander Nick Lodolo (2-2), who will be facing Orioles righty Kyle Bradish (5-8).

For those who still have hope for the Reds being a postseason team this season, winning this series would go a long way.

It's been a long first half of the 2026 season. The Reds have been limping their way to the all-star break. But this weekend could be part of the fire that changes everything. Greene's return is massive for this pitching rotation. Will this be the spark that everyone looks back at as the moment the season changed?