Elly De La Cruz Adds Another Honor to His Standout 2026 Season

The 2026 Major League Baseball regular season is over. We will not learn about the official MLB Awards until after the World Series, but publications like Baseball America have already begun handing out their season awards and accolades. As we all know, Elly De La Cruz had a fantastic season, and BA agrees.

The Baseball America All-Star Team

Baseball America selects one player for each position, including a Designated Hitter, plus five starting pitchers and one reliever. They also select a first team and a second team for the 2026 season. For De La Cruz, despite missing three weeks in June on the Injured List, he made the first-team BA All-Star Team.

"He was the 53rd player ever to join the 30-30 club and the eighth shortstop to achieve it, joining a list that includes former Reds star and Hall of Famer Barry Larkin. De La Cruz topped all shortstops with a .515 slugging percentage and 139 wRC+ while reaching new career bests with a .283 average and 79 walks," Baseball America wrote. "Vastly improved production as a right-handed batter was one key to the switch-hitter’s breakout season."

Elly's improvement against left-handed pitching has been immense. In 2025, he hit .236 with five home runs and 26 RBIs, and an OPS of .618. But in 2026, he hit .325 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs and an OPS of .990. Quite an improvement.

Career Year

Sep 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Elly De La Cruz (44) bats against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elly had a career year. He had a career-high 30 homers, and he also had a career-high batting average of .283, a career-best .365 on-base percentage, a career-best .515 slugging percentage, and his .880 OPS was the best of his career. His 72 walks were also a career high, and he only played in 143 games in 2026, his lowest since his rookie year of 2023. And he is still just 24 years old.

While Elly had a career year with conventional counting stats, he also had a career year with advanced analytical stats. His bat speed was the best of his career (76.2 MPH). His average exit velocity was easily the best of his career (94.7 MPH). His barrel percentage was best in his career (16.3%). His hard-hit ball percentage was the best of his career (53.7%). His walk rate was the highest of his career (11.3%). And his in-zone contact rate was the best of his career. Again, he is only 24 years old and not even at the peak of his powers.

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