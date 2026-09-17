Elly De La Cruz Homers Again, Reds Beat Dodgers 6-2

The Reds were the better team tonight. It is rare to say that when you are going up against baseball's most expensive roster, but due to the pitching situation for the Dodgers, the Reds' offense was able to take advantage.

It was a short night for Blake Snell, who left after the first inning with left groin tightness. He gave up a hit and struck out one Reds batter in his quick outing.

Meanwhile, for the Reds, Andrew Abbott bounced back from his most recent start with a decent outing. He tossed five strikeouts in 4.2 innings, allowing only one earned run. His control was off tonight, walking five batters.

The offense was able to muster up a bunch of baserunners in what became a bullpen game for Los Angeles. 13 hits and two hit-by-pitches for Cincinnati batters.

The Dodgers were able to get on base, but they were unable to capitalize against Abbott and the Reds' bullpen.

Here our are takeaways from tonight's 6-2 win over the Dodgers.

Nobody Can Stop Elly De La Cruz

Sep 16, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his last 30 games, Elly is slashing .364/.427/.661 with 8 home runs and 18 RBI. He has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games and has reached base safely in 23 straight games.

He also had a great game in the field with a couple of run saving plays at short.

No matter how bad this season gets, Reds fans can take solace in the fact that Elly De La Cruz is every bit of the superstar we thought he would be.

He, alongside Sal Stewart, have carried this team all season long.

Elly's two-run home run in the third inning was the difference tonight.

Andrew Abbott Bounces Back

Sep 16, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't a memorable game, or anywhere close to what he would consider to be a good game. However, it was enough to keep the Dodgers quiet.

His last start against the Brewers was horrific. He gave up seven earned runs in just two innings of work. Tonight, he only managed to go 4.2 innings, allowing eight baserunners. The control wasn't there, but he was able to get out of jams. All of those baserunners only equated to one Dodgers run.

It hasn't been a great season for Abbott, but he has been healthy and is still an important part of this rotation moving forward. His ERA drops to 4.70 on the season, but did not qualify for the win tonight.

Sal Stewart's Three Hit Night

Sep 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Elly De La Cruz (44) and first baseman Sal Stewart (27) stand on the field during a stop in play in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rookie of the Year favorite has another great night. Another RBI as well, which brings his total so far this season to 108. That is good for second-best in the National League.

The Reds have scored a little over 600 runs this season. Stewart is responsible for nearly 1/3 of those runs.

Tonight is his sixth game with extra-base hits in the month of September. Without Sal or Elly De La Cruz, there really isn't much of a reason to tune into these baseball games. He has been incredible since the beginning of the season, and even though there aren't many positives to take away from this season, getting to watch him continue to dominate is very fun.

In his last 30 games, Stewart is slashing .303/.341/.445 with five home runs and 17 RBI.

Honorable Mention: Dane Myers

Sep 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Dane Myers (17) takes his lead from second base during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a pleasant surprise Dane Myers has been this season. He has been an incredible outfielder for the Reds all season (outside of one play), and has been able to be competitive at the plate for the entire season.

Over his last 30 games, he is slashing .276/.355/.429 with four home runs.

His solo home run in the fifth inning gave the Reds some much-needed insurance tonight. He also had several memorable plays in center field.

The Reds will look to split the series with the Dodgers tomorrow at 12:40.