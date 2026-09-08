Reds Waste Plenty of Opportunities as Costly Errors Loom Large in Loss to Dodgers

After earning their third straight series win on Sunday, the Cincinnati Reds traveled to the West Coast for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This is the first time the Reds have met the Dodgers since that dreaded playoff series from last season that we won't be talking about.

Just like the playoff series, the Dodgers proved to have too much talent for the Reds, as the Reds fell 6-3.

Let's run through this recap.

Limited Action. Great Action.

Sep 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) walks to the dugout after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Hunter Feduccia (not pictured) during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the shining stars for the 2026 Reds has been starting pitcher Chase Burns. Burns has been at an elite level all season long, which earned him an All-Star selection.

Sadly, from a fan's perspective, it's unfortunate that the Reds ace is now going to be limited in each of his outings so he can finish out the season.

In just three innings of work on Monday night, Burns continued to prove why he can be one of the best pitchers this franchise has ever seen.

In his three innings of work against the mighty Dodgers, Burns tossed five strikeouts and just one out on 44 pitches. While I understand it, seeing what Burns could've done with a few more innings may have given us a very special night.

After Burns' exit, Brandon Williamson was given the ball in the fourth inning. Williamson spent a lengthy time on the injured list this season and saw his first action since April in a win over the San Diego Padres on September 2nd.

Sep 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) pitches against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williamson entered the game with a 1-0 lead, but a rare throwing error from third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes in the bottom of the fifth allowed the Dodgers to get two runs on the board and take the lead. That would be Hayes' first of two errors on the night.

Then, in the sixth inning, a three-run home run by Dodgers' left fielder Teoscar Hernandez put this game on ice.

Williamson's final stat line was 4 1/3 innings of work, allowing three earned runs with four strikeouts and five walks on 86 pitches.

No Pulse

Sep 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts and runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan (not pictured) during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of solo shots from Elly De La Cruz and Eugenio Suarez, the Reds' offense struggled to bring the ducks in. Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan had a career night, reaching 10 strikeouts for the first time as a big-league pitcher.

The Reds had plenty of opportunities to drive in runs. A story we've all heard too many times this season: the Reds left 11 runners on base.

Up Next

Sep 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be another late-night start for the Reds in game two of their series with the Dodgers. On Tuesday night, Nick Lodolo will go head-to-head with Tarik Skubal.

First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Make sure that coffee is strong on Wednesday morning.