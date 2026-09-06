Elly De La Cruz Is Taking His Game to Another Level for the Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have struck gold with their star shortstop Elly De La Cruz. A reminder, he was signed for just $60,000 back in 2018 when the Reds discovered him while scouting a different prospect in the Dominican Republic.

Now, in 2026, he's one of the best overall players in Major League Baseball and continues to improve his game in every way.

Elly De La Cruz Has Been Red Hot

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) rounds the bases after a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over his last 14 games, De La Cruz has reached base safely in all of them. He's batting .448 with three home runs, seven walks and 15 runs scored. On the season, he ranks third among all shortstops in batting average (.280), second in slugging (.493), first in OPS (.852), first in wRC+ (132) and second in fWAR (5.2). Still just 24 years old, he's showing he has MVP potential if the team can put players around him to compete for the playoffs

He was a key catalyst for the Reds' series win over the Milwaukee Brewers, their series win against them this season and their first home series win since 2022. He drove in four RBI, hitting a two-run home run and a two-run double to go along with two walks. Manager Terry Francona sang high praises postgame on Sunday.

"I think he's warming up to the designated hitter idea a little bit," Francona told reporters post-game. "One, right-handed, he's way better, so that helps. He goes through periods like all hitters do, and especially since he's long-levered, so when he does struggle, it can show a little bit".

Aug 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) and manager Terry Francona (77) talk in the first inning during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One aspect of his offensive approach that has shown the most growth this season has been from the right side, against left-handed pitching. He's done a good job at hitting the ball to the opposite field from the left side, but he's now doing it from both sides of the plate.

"When he starts lining balls like he did left-handed over short, then he hits the ball right-handed to right field. It's so pretty. He's got such great balance and he can leverage the ball so well." Francona said.

De La Cruz leads the team in opposite field home runs with 11 this season, second in Major League Baseball behind Pete Alonso.

Offense Isn't The Only Improvement This Season

Apr 6, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) throws to first base but cannot retire Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez (not pictured) after making a diving stop during the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

De La Cruz made an effort to improve his defense this season, and it's working. On the season, he has 18 errors. Not perfect by any means, but a significant improvement over his last two seasons that saw him lead the league in errors. Manager Terry Francona credits the addition of Ke'Bryan Hayes to why his defense is showing so much improvement.

“Guys see him and see how he goes about it. It’s not luck." Francona told Charlie Goldsmith earlier this season. "He’s blessed. His hands and feet are spectacular. Also, you watch him every day and he does it right every day. Guys have taken cue from him.”

Based on everything we've seen from the Reds' star shortstop, it will not surprise me if he goes out and wins a Gold Glove Award before his career is done. He puts in the work every season and continues to show improvement all over the field. He's still only 24 years old and has a lengthy career ahead of him.