Elly De La Cruz Makes Reds History, Joining Joey Votto and Johnny Bench on Exclusive List

Elly De La Cruz continues to make history for the Cincinnati Reds. In a series where the Reds were dominated by the Los Angeles Dodgers, De La Cruz still made it worth tuning in every single night.

On Wednesday, he homered for the fifth consecutive game, becoming just the 10th player in franchise history to homer in five straight games, according to Matt Wilkes.

It's an impressive list that includes some of the best players to ever wear a Reds uniform.

Joey Votto was the most recent Reds player to accomplish the feat, doing it during his incredible seven-game home run streak in 2021. Eugenio Suarez, Jay Bruce, Devin Mesoraco, Adam Dunn, Ken Griffey Jr., Johnny Bench, George Crowe and Ted Kluszewski are the other players to homer in five consecutive games.

Reds manager Terry Francona continues to be impressed by his shortstop.

“Well, it's fun to watch," Francona told MLB.com's Courtney Hollmon. "I mean, on a night that there wasn't a lot of fun stuff to watch, it's pretty impressive."

And De La Cruz may not be done yet.

Votto is the only player in Reds history to homer in more than five consecutive games, meaning De La Cruz has a chance to move even closer to franchise history with his next home run. He'll have to wait an extra day for that opportunity, though, as the Reds are off Thursday before heading to Milwaukee for a series against the first-place Brewers.

De La Cruz's Second Half Has Been Special

Sep 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) hits a home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The home run streak is just the latest example of how well De La Cruz has played in the second half.

As Buster Olney pointed out, the 24-year-old is hitting .298 with a .383 on-base percentage and a .924 OPS since the All-Star break.

It's easy to forget just how young De La Cruz still is. He's only 24 years old, and we're already talking about him alongside Votto, Bench, Griffey and some of the best players in franchise history.

Now he'll have a chance to do something only Votto has ever done in a Reds uniform.

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