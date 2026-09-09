Elly De La Cruz Joins Exclusive List of Reds Greats During Incredible Hot Streak
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Elly De La Cruz is putting on a show in Los Angeles.
The Cincinnati Reds star homered for the fourth consecutive game on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, continuing an incredible stretch at the plate.
The four-game home run streak also put De La Cruz in some impressive company in Reds history.
According to Matt Wilkes, De La Cruz is now one of just 11 hitters to have multiple streaks of at least four consecutive games with a home run during their Reds careers.
The rest of the list includes Johnny Bench, Jay Bruce, Adam Dunn, Ken Griffey Jr., Ted Kluszewski, Tony Perez, Frank Robinson, Eugenio Suarez, George Foster, and Joey Votto.
That's quite a group.
A Bright Spot in a Rough Season
De La Cruz has been one of the few bright spots for a Reds team that has fallen out of postseason contention, and he continues to show why he's one of the most talented players in baseball.
His performance against left-handed pitching this season might be even more impressive.
De La Cruz entered Tuesday hitting .352 against left-handed pitchers with a .662 slugging percentage and 1.082 OPS. All three marks lead Major League Baseball.
That's a massive development for a player who struggled against lefties earlier in his career.
There have been plenty of frustrating things about this Reds season, but De La Cruz certainly isn't one of them.
De La Cruz Throws Ball 105 MPH!?
In the same inning De La Cruz homered, he also made a spectacular play in the field.
Teoscar Hernandez ripped a ball to center field that Dane Myers dove for and missed, sending it all the way to the wall. JJ Bleday came over from left field, retrieved the ball and relayed it to De La Cruz, who fired a 105.3 mph throw to the plate to gun down Hernandez, according to Statcast.
It's a play that only De La Cruz can make.
Even with Cincinnati's postseason hopes essentially gone, he's giving Reds fans a reason to keep watching every night.
And right now, it feels like every time he steps onto the field, he does something worth watching.
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Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4