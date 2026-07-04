Elly De La Cruz Makes Reds History With Stolen Base vs. Orioles

If you're still watching the Cincinnati Reds in July of 2026, there's no other way to say this, but you are a baseball sicko. Like the kind of sicko that would be on the radar of James Doakes.

But if you're still hanging on to hope, there are still a few reasons to watch this team. On Thursday, starting pitcher Chase Burns gave fans another incredible performance as he picked up the team's lone win in their road series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Another name that draws attention to the franchise from Cincinnati is shortstop Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz has been a star since the moment he first put on a Reds uniform, and on Friday night, the speedy shortstop made a little franchise history.

A Real Speedster

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) takes out Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) on second during the fifth inning of the game at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the bottom of the third inning in Friday's contest with the Baltimore Orioles, De La Cruz made history as the fastest player to reach 150 stolen bases with the Reds. In breaking that record, De La Cruz, who is 24 years and 173 days old, to be exact, broke the record held by franchise legend Eric Davis, who was 25 years and 82 days old when he reached the milestone.

Any time one's name is near Davis' on a record with this franchise, they are in the greatest company they possibly could be. Friday's milestone is going to be one that will be on a laundry list of accolades for De La Cruz when his time is up in Cincinnati.

Coming into Friday's series with the Orioles, De La Cruz had 10 stolen bases on the season. There would be more in the category if the superstar shortstop hadn't had to deal with a hamstring issue earlier this season that put him on the injured list for the first time in his career.

Soak It In

Jun 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no doubt that watching this team right now feels like some wasted time. But if I could sell you on the reasons you need to watch, one of those reasons would be to soak in every moment of De La Cruz wearing your favorite team's uniform.

None of us know what the future holds. While it would be nice to see #44 in a Reds jersey for the rest of his career, this front office and ownership have never been afraid to break our hearts. For now, just have fun watching this guy play baseball.