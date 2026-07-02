Top MLB Analyst Predicts Two Reds Will Make the All-Star Team

The Cincinnati Reds have lost three straight games and they're now seven games under. 500 at 39-46. This is after the team started 20-11. It's all gone south for the Reds.

On a brighter note, on Thursday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal chose his All-Stars and two Reds players made the list.

Chase Burns

Jun 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the New York Mets in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burns has been phenomenal in his first full season in the big leagues. In 16 starts, the right-hander has an ERA of 2.36, a WHIP of 1.080, and 112 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings.

Opponents have really struggled against his slider. They're hitting just .153 against it and he has a ridiculous 52% whiff rate against it.

As long as Burns can stay healthy, he should be a mainstay at the top of the rotation for years to come. If the Reds continue to fall out of contention, it seems likely that they'll shut him down due to an innings limit to protect his arm.

Elly De La Cruz

Bally Sports broadcaster Jim Day interviews Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) after the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Monday, June 24, 2024. The Reds won 11-5. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

De La Cruz is having the best season of his MLB career. He recently had a small setback when he was forced to miss a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury, but he's had a good series against Milwaukee, his second series back.

On the season, De La Cruz is slashing .274/.341/.490 with 29 extra-base hits and 10 stolen bases. De La Cruz has made the National League All-Star team in back-to-back seasons.

De La Cruz has also been much better in the field this season. He has just five errors and his outs above average is already at five.

One big improvement in De La Cruz's game has been his ability to hit the offspeed pitch this season. In 2025, De La Cruz hit .229 and slugged .336 against offspeed pitches. This season, he's hitting .347 and slugging .449 against offspeed pitches. De La Cruz continues to find ways to get better and he absolutely should be an All-Star.

McLain Looked Comfortable in First Game in Center

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) hits a walk-off single with the bases loaded in the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the LA Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The Reds won 9-8 on a walk-off, bases loaded, single off the bat of shortstop Matt McLain (9) in the bottom of the ninth. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matt McLain started his first game in center field on Wednesday and he made a couple of nice plays. Most importantly, he didn't look lost out there.

After the game, Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon about McLain playing center.

“I thought he looked really good. I don’t think it surprised anybody. I thought he looked really comfortable.”

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