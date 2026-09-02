Eugenio Suarez Receives Awesome News After Stepping Away From Reds

Cincinnati Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez has been away from the team for the last two days and he had a good reason for it.

According to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic, Reds media relations received word that Suárez passed his citizenship test Wednesday in Miami.

Suarez was away from the Reds on Tuesday and Wednesday as he went through the naturalization process. The 35-year-old was born in Venezuela and has spent more than a decade playing Major League Baseball in the United States.

It was certainly an unusual reason for a player to miss time, but also an incredibly special moment for Suarez and his family.

The veteran infielder has long been a fan favorite in Cincinnati, spending seven seasons with the Reds during his first stint with the organization before eventually making his way back to Cincinnati.

Now, Geno has another reason to celebrate.

Congratulations to Suarez on passing his citizenship test and taking an important step toward officially becoming a United States citizen.

Emilio Pagan Reaches 20 Saves Again

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán (15) throws a pitch in the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. The Reds won, 4-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Emilio Pagan continues to pitch well. The right-hander has reached 20 saves for the second consecutive season and the third time in his 10-year career. Heading into Wednesday’s game, Pagan had converted each of his last 14 save opportunities, the longest streak of his career.

Reds Still Trying to Dig Out of Early Hole

The Reds enter Wednesday’s game 23-21 since the All-Star break, but their strong start to the second half has cooled considerably. Cincinnati won 13 of its first 19 games after the break but has gone just 10-15 since. The Reds are seven games under .500 overall and seven games back of the final NL Wild Card spot. They also remain 20 games out of first place in the NL Central after briefly sitting atop the division earlier this season.

Hector Rodriguez Heating Up After Slow Start

Aug 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Hector Rodriguez (43) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hector Rodriguez struggled out of the gate after making his Major League debut on Aug. 4, going just 3-for-31 over his first 11 games. Since then, the Reds rookie has completely turned things around, slashing .359/.419/.718 with a 1.137 OPS, four home runs and 28 total bases over his last 39 at-bats. Rodriguez also enters Wednesday’s game riding a 10-game on-base streak.

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