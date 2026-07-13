Every Cincinnati Reds Selection From Day 2 of 2026 MLB Draft

The Cincinnati Reds are heading into the 2026 MLB All-Star Break with a lot of work to do. After their loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, the Reds are now 15.5 games back in the National League Central and eight games back from the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

With such a steep hill to climb, it feels the Reds front office is going to be focused more on the future than they will be on this team's present.

This past weekend, the MLB held its 2026 MLB Draft. Day 1 of the draft, the Reds made five selections, headlined by first-round pick shortstop Justin Lebron. On Sunday, the league finished rounds five through 20. Let's take a closer look at all the selections made by the Reds on the final day of the draft.

Day 2 Selections

Jun 24, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Cincinnati Reds logo on the sleeve of Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) while he prepares on deck during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Round: 5 Pick: 154 SS, Dylan Bowen, Hanover Central High School (IN)

Round: 6 Pick: 183 P, Duncan Marsten, Wake Forest

Round: 7 Pick: 212 3B, Sherman Johnson, North Carolina State

Round: 8 Pick: 242 C, Brady Neal, Alabama

Round: 9 Pick: 272 OF, Damian Ruiz, Arkansas

Round: 10 Pick: 302 P, Conner Griffin, SUNY Binghamton

Apr 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Cincinnati Reds mascot patch is seen on the sleeve of first baseman Sal Stewart (27) as he prepares on deck in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Round: 11 Pick: 332 P, Calvin Proskey, UC Santa Barbara

Round: 12 Pick: 362 P, Brodie Purcell, Florida State

Round: 13 Pick: 392 OF/P, Kenny Ishikawa, Georgia

Round: 14 Pick: 422 P, Ray Ladd, Radford

Round: 15 Pick: 452 P, David Hinojosa, Poly Prep (NY)

Fans remove their shirts as they enter the newly introduced “Tarps Off” section in sections 401-406 during the seventh inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. The Reds dropped the series with a 2-0 loss to the Brewers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Round: 16 Pick: 482 P, Victor Christal, Johnson County Community College

Round: 17 Pick: 512 OF, Jack Lausch, Northwestern

Round: 18 Pick: 542 Two-Way Player, Matt Ponatoski, Moeller (OH)

Round: 19 Pick: 572 Two-Way Player, Ryan Nelson, East Central Community College

Round: 20 Pick: 602 P, Tristan Helmick, Lafayette College

Archbishop Moeller pitcher Matt Ponatoski (10) delivers to a Perrysburg batter during the fourth inning of an OHSAA Division I state semifinal baseball game at 7 17 Credit Union Park, June 11, 2026, in Akron, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There you have it! This is the Day 2 class of the 2026 MLB Draft for the Reds. A few names may pop out to fans, which include Ohio native Ponatoski getting selected by the franchise.

If Ponatoski decides to stay in college, he will play baseball and football for the University of Kentucky. Speaking of football, the Reds' 17th-round pick, Lausch, played quarterback for the Northwestern Wildcats until 2025.

Trying to pick out who will stand out in an MLB Draft feels almost impossible. There is so much talent to choose from, and getting to the big leagues is one of the hardest things an athlete can try to do. For now, these players should be celebrating a weekend they will never forget.