Every Cincinnati Reds Selection From Day 2 of 2026 MLB Draft
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The Cincinnati Reds are heading into the 2026 MLB All-Star Break with a lot of work to do. After their loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, the Reds are now 15.5 games back in the National League Central and eight games back from the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
With such a steep hill to climb, it feels the Reds front office is going to be focused more on the future than they will be on this team's present.
This past weekend, the MLB held its 2026 MLB Draft. Day 1 of the draft, the Reds made five selections, headlined by first-round pick shortstop Justin Lebron. On Sunday, the league finished rounds five through 20. Let's take a closer look at all the selections made by the Reds on the final day of the draft.
Day 2 Selections
Round: 5 Pick: 154 SS, Dylan Bowen, Hanover Central High School (IN)
Round: 6 Pick: 183 P, Duncan Marsten, Wake Forest
Round: 7 Pick: 212 3B, Sherman Johnson, North Carolina State
Round: 8 Pick: 242 C, Brady Neal, Alabama
Round: 9 Pick: 272 OF, Damian Ruiz, Arkansas
Round: 10 Pick: 302 P, Conner Griffin, SUNY Binghamton
Round: 11 Pick: 332 P, Calvin Proskey, UC Santa Barbara
Round: 12 Pick: 362 P, Brodie Purcell, Florida State
Round: 13 Pick: 392 OF/P, Kenny Ishikawa, Georgia
Round: 14 Pick: 422 P, Ray Ladd, Radford
Round: 15 Pick: 452 P, David Hinojosa, Poly Prep (NY)
Round: 16 Pick: 482 P, Victor Christal, Johnson County Community College
Round: 17 Pick: 512 OF, Jack Lausch, Northwestern
Round: 18 Pick: 542 Two-Way Player, Matt Ponatoski, Moeller (OH)
Round: 19 Pick: 572 Two-Way Player, Ryan Nelson, East Central Community College
Round: 20 Pick: 602 P, Tristan Helmick, Lafayette College
There you have it! This is the Day 2 class of the 2026 MLB Draft for the Reds. A few names may pop out to fans, which include Ohio native Ponatoski getting selected by the franchise.
If Ponatoski decides to stay in college, he will play baseball and football for the University of Kentucky. Speaking of football, the Reds' 17th-round pick, Lausch, played quarterback for the Northwestern Wildcats until 2025.
Trying to pick out who will stand out in an MLB Draft feels almost impossible. There is so much talent to choose from, and getting to the big leagues is one of the hardest things an athlete can try to do. For now, these players should be celebrating a weekend they will never forget.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93