The Cincinnati Reds are a team staring down what could be another painful rebuild. This team was supposed to take the next step after making the postseason in 2025. Unfortunately, things have not gone the way anyone expected.

The future has been a topic of discussion for this fan base since the team slid off a cliff after their historic April. On Saturday, the 2026 MLB Draft began, and the Reds made a few selections during the first four rounds of the draft.

Before the meat of the draft gets started on Sunday, let's take a closer look at the five new members of the franchise.

Justin Lebron, SS Rd: 1 Pk:18

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide shortstop Justin Lebron (1) hits a single against the Texas Longhorns during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the 18th pick in the first round of the draft, the Reds chose who many believed was the best player available.

Alabama Crimson Tide shortstop Justin Lebron was the first selection for the Reds in 2026. MLB Network's Harold Reynolds really praised the selection of Lebron. This could end up being a solid selection for the Reds.

Eric Becker, SS Rd: 2 Pk: 58

Virginia infielder Eric Becker (21) throws the ball to first base during an NCAA Baseball Regional game between Virginia and Jax State at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds loaded up on infield talent during day one of the draft. Their first selection of the second round was Virginia shortstop Eric Becker.

Becker had a strong season at the plate for the Cavaliers this year, finishing with an average of .317. That's the kind of number this Reds franchise desperately needs at the big league level.

Mulivai Levu, 1B Rd: 2 Pk: 70

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins first baseman Mulivai Levu (39) catches for an out against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With their second selection in the second round, the Reds selected UCLA Bruins first baseman Mulivai Levu.

According to the official MLB Draft X account, Levu was ranked as the 62nd-best prospect in the class, with the Reds selecting him 70th overall.

Ty Horn, RHP Rd: 3 Pk: 94

Nebraska freshman pitcher Ty Horn (20) pitches against Kansas during the first inning of the Buck O'Neil Classic at Hoglund Ballpark Tuesday, April 9. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first pitcher taken off the board by the Reds would be Nebraska Cornhuskers right-hander Ty Horn in the third round.

Horn made 22 appearances for the Cornhuskers in 2026 and started in 12 of those appearances. His 2026 season finished with a 3-3 record, one save, and an ERA of 4.03.

Ethan Norby, LHP Rd:4 Pk: 122

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; East Carolina Pirates pitcher Ethan Norby (18) pitches against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game 6 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With their final pick on day one of the draft, the Reds went with East Carolina Pirates left-hander Ethan Norby.

Norby made 14 starts for the Pirates in 2026, resulting in a 7-3 record and an ERA of 4.08. Just like Horn, Norby also earned one save during the 2026 season.

That is the beginning of the future for the Reds. Rounds five through 20 will take place on Sunday, and we will have another recap of all the Reds' selection when the draft wraps up.