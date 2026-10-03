Every Major Contract Decision Facing the Cincinnati Reds This Offseason

The Cincinnati Reds have plenty of work to do this offseason, and some of their biggest decisions involve players already in the organization.

Before the Reds start making outside additions, they must sort through contract options, decide which free agents they want back and determine which arbitration-eligible players still fit their plans.

After a 75-87 season, there should be no shortage of conversations about changing this roster. Some decisions will be relatively straightforward. Others will tell us a lot about how serious the Reds are about winning in 2027.

Eugenio Suarez, Emilio Pagan and Pierce Johnson Have Contract Options

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) smiles in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eugenio Suarez has a $16 million mutual option for 2027, meaning both he and the Reds must agree to exercise it.

Suarez has already expressed interest in returning, but wanting to come back and agreeing on the price are two different things. The Reds must decide whether committing $16 million to him is the best use of their money.

His strong finish gave Cincinnati something to consider. Still, the Reds cannot ignore the struggles that came before it. For a team that needs more consistent offense, bringing back a familiar face has to come with a reasonable expectation that the results will improve.

The option carries no buyout. If either side declines, the Reds could still discuss a new deal at a different price.

Emilio Pagan’s situation is different. His $10 million player option puts the decision in his hands. If he exercises it, Cincinnati keeps him at that salary. If he declines, the Reds would have to negotiate a new agreement or look elsewhere for help at the back of the bullpen.

That makes his decision an important part of the offseason. The Reds need to know whether their closer will be back next season.

Pierce Johnson also has a mutual option, worth $8 million, with a $1 million buyout.

The Reds will almost certainly decline that option.

Brady Singer and Tyler Stephenson Headline the Free Agent Decisions

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady Singer, Tyler Stephenson and Brock Burke are among the players approaching free agency.

Singer’s case should receive plenty of attention.

He finished with a 5.85 ERA, allowed a league-leading 102 earned runs and tied durability to results that simply were not good enough. His 157 innings were also his fewest since 2022.

There is value in having a starter who can take the ball. But the Reds need more than someone who can fill innings. They need someone who gives them a reasonable chance to win those games.

A return at a lower salary could be discussed, especially given the uncertainty surrounding the rotation. However, Cincinnati should be careful about paying for Singer after a shaky 2026.

Stephenson presents a different challenge. Letting him leave would create a need behind the plate, even with Jose Trevino under contract for 2027. It would hurt even more, considering the Reds decided not to move him at the deadline.

The Reds must weigh Stephenson’s asking price against the cost of finding another catcher and the offensive production they would be losing. Trevino provides an experienced option, but his ceiling is relatively low offensively.

After the season Brock Burke had, it feels unlikely the Reds will be able to match what he could get on the open market. They have bigger needs to address and will need to save money to fill those holes.

Arbitration Will Force the Reds to Evaluate Their Depth

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The arbitration process will bring another round of decisions, including several that could change the makeup of the roster.

Elly De La Cruz and Andrew Abbott are scheduled to enter arbitration for the first time in 2027. Both should be straightforward tender decisions, but their raises will matter when the Reds calculate how much they can spend elsewhere.

Nick Lodolo, Spencer Steer and Matt McLain also require decisions.

Lodolo is approaching his final season of arbitration before free agency. That creates a larger conversation about whether the Reds view him as a long-term piece, a potential trade candidate, or a pitcher they will retain for one more year.

Steer’s late-season injury complicates his outlook, while McLain’s evaluation should center on what the Reds reasonably expect him to contribute moving forward. He's struggled mightily offensively for two seasons, but Terry Francona continues to believe in him.

Oswaldo Cabrera presents an interesting case. The Reds claimed him off waivers late in the season, and team leadership spoke glowingly about him. While Cabrera doesn't fit the offensive profile the Reds need, it wouldn't be surprising to see them tender him a contract.

An Important Offseason

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) checks in with manager Terry Francona (77) after scoring in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The Reds won 6-4. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These decisions will tell us a lot about the Reds’ plans for 2027. Bringing back some of these players could make sense, but after a 75-87 season, the front office needs to be honest about where changes are necessary.

There is nothing wrong with keeping players who can help this team win. But if the Reds bring back much of the same roster, they need a better reason to expect different results than simply hoping everyone plays better.