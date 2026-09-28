Cincinnati Reds Offseason Content Hub: Free Agents, Needs, Targets, Trades & Decisions

It doesn't feel like too long ago when the Reds were sitting with a 20-11 record in April. Just five months later, the Reds finished 75-87, missing the postseason and will enter the offseason with more questions than answers.

The Reds have young talent to build around in Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart and Chase Burns, but they cannot assume another year of experience alone will be enough to turn things around. Keeping most of the same roster and hoping for better results would be a difficult approach to sell to fans.

From deciding which players to bring back to finding help outside the organization, Cincinnati has plenty of work ahead. Here is a look at the biggest topics heading into the offseason.

Free Agents

Sep 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a sacrifice fly to drive in a run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Stephenson, Brady Singer and Brock Burke are among the biggest names facing free agency, while TJ Friedl and Will Benson are both eligible for minor league free agency. Pierce Johnson, Emilio Pagán and Eugenio Suarez also have contract options to address, which we’ll get into below.

Stephenson should be a priority. Jose Trevino is under contract through 2027, but making him the starting catcher would mean a significant drop in offensive production at the position. For a team that already needs more offense, creating another hole would be difficult to justify.

Singer is a different conversation. There is value in a pitcher with Singer's durability, but the Reds should be comfortable moving on from him. The veteran right-hander struggled in the second half and had an ERA of nearly six.

The Reds should consider re-signing Burke after posting a 2.30 ERA in a league-leading 77 appearances. Losing him would leave Cincinnati looking for another reliable left-handed option in the bullpen.

Needs

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) checks in with manager Terry Francona (77) after scoring in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The Reds won 6-4. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outfield help should be near the top of the list. Cincinnati needs more dependable production and should be looking for an everyday player who can help offensively without creating another problem defensively.

The current mix offers some options, but it also comes with plenty of uncertainty. Hector Rodriguez has shown promise, while players such as Dane Myers and JJ Bleday give the Reds pieces to work with. That should not keep them from pursuing an upgrade.

Pitching depth also needs attention. If Singer leaves, the Reds need a plan to replace his innings. The Reds don't currently have a pitcher in the minor leagues who could come up and replace Singer.

Catcher becomes another major need if Stephenson signs elsewhere. The Reds have enough work to do without taking a step backward behind the plate.

Potential Targets

Sep 26, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners pinch hitter Taylor Ward (27) hits a two-run single during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ian Happ, Taylor Ward and Trent Grisham are among the potential outfield targets worth evaluating. Randy Arozarena should also be on the Reds’ radar if they can afford him.

Grisham, Happ, Ward and Arozarena would all be options to help strengthen the Reds’ lineup and provide more consistent offensive production.

Gleyber Torres and Luis Arraez are also worth considering, depending on what the Reds decide to do with Matt McLain. Cincinnati needs more consistent production, and both are names to evaluate as it looks for offensive help.

If Brady Singer leaves, Chris Bassitt and Tyler Mahle could be options to fill his spot in the rotation. The Reds need dependable innings while leaving enough money to address the offense.

These are potential fits, not players the Reds have been reported to be pursuing. Their asking prices and Cincinnati’s willingness to spend will determine how realistic any of them become.

Potential Trades?

Sep 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds should be willing to explore trades that address their biggest weaknesses. Free agency does not have to be the only way they improve this roster.

That means being open to moving prospects or players under team control if the return is an established contributor who fills a clear need. Having depth within the organization only helps so much if the major league roster continues to have the same holes.

Starting pitcher Nick Lodolo could be a piece to keep an eye on as he's set to become a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.

However, Cincinnati should be careful about treating its pitching as an unlimited resource. Moving a starter for offensive help could make sense, but only if there is a realistic plan to replace him.

The focus should be on building a more complete team. Making a trade simply to cut payroll would do little to convince fans that next season will be different.

Decisions

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán (15) cheers after striking out Tommy White for the final out of the ninth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 The Reds won the second game of the series, 3-2. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Deciding whether to bring back Tyler Stephenson is one of the Reds’ biggest offseason decisions, but it is far from the only one.

Eugenio Suarez has a $16 million mutual option, and Pierce Johnson has an $8 million club option. The Reds will likely decline both. Emilio Pagan, meanwhile, has a $10 million player option that he will likely exercise to remain in Cincinnati.

The Reds need to determine which positions require outside help and where they are comfortable trusting their internal options. They also need to decide how much they are willing to spend to improve a team that finished 12 games below .500.

There should be a clear plan for the outfield, the rotation and the catching position before spring training. Entering another season with several unresolved questions would put Cincinnati in a familiar spot.

The Reds do not need to change everything. But they do need to make meaningful improvements. Fans have heard enough about what this team could become. It is time to put a roster together that can actually deliver.