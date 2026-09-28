Every Cincinnati Reds Player Set to Become a Free Agent This Offseason

The Cincinnati Reds capped a disappointing season with a loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday, finishing 75-87 and missing the postseason.

They have a ton of holes to fill, but first, lets take a look at which players will be a free agent this offseason.

Eugenio Suarez

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) smiles in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds signed Eugenio Suarez to a one-year deal with a $16 million option for the 2027 season. Suarez struggled for much of the first half, slashing .208/.285/.388 with 21 extra-base hits. However, he turned things around in the second half, slashing .216/.490/.823 with 23 extra-base hits, including 15 home runs.

It's unfortunate that Suarez played his best ball while the Reds were already out of contention. It feels unlikely that the Reds will pick up his option.

Brady Singer

Sep 24, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was an absolute shock when the Reds decided to hang on to Brady Singer at this year's trade deadline. Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall even hinted at the idea of extending him a Qualifying Offer, with Hunter Greene set to miss next season.

However, with how Singer ended the season, it certainly feels like they're not going to offer him $23 million to stay in Cincinnati next season.

The veteran right-hander pitched in 31 games and had an ERA of 5.85. His 102 earned runs this season led the league. We've most likely seen the last of Singer in a Reds uniform.

Tyler Stephenson

Sep 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a double in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Singer, it was a shock to see the Reds decide to hold onto Tyler Stephenson at the deadline. Good-hitting catchers are hard to find and it's hard to believe Stephenson didn't have any value on the trade market.

After getting off to a slow start early in the season, Stephenson turned it around and slashed .214/.323/.404 with 37 extra-base hits, including 15 home runs.

The Reds should try to bring back Stephenson, but keeping him could be difficult given what other teams may be willing to pay for a catcher who can produce at the plate.

Brock Burke

Aug 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Brock Burke (49) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds traded for left-handed reliever Brock Burke in a deal that sent Gavin Lux to Tampa Bay. Burke had a sensational season. The veteran left-hander led the league with 77 appearances out of the Cincinnati bullpen and had an ERA of just 2.30, along with 74 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings.

Relievers, especially non-closers, aren't usually too expensive in free agency. Burke certainly could find himself back in Cincinnati, but it will depend on where the Reds want to spend their money.

TJ Friedl

Cincinnati Reds left fielder TJ Friedl (29) walks off after striking out at the bottom third inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds designated TJ Friedl late in the season, but he cleared waivers and accepted his assignment to Triple-A Louisville.

Freidl is eligible for minor league free agency.

The center fielder easily had the worst season of his career, slashing .172/.,255/.510 with just 11 extra-base hits in 91 games.

While Reds manager Terry Francona loves Friedl, it would be surprising to see him back in Cincinnati it 2027.

Pierce Johnson

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Pierce Johnson (52) dries his hand in the seventh inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. The Dodgers won the second game of the series, 4-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds signed reliever Pierce Johnson to a one-year, $5.5 million deal in the offseason. He has a mutual option for the 2027 season for $8 million, but that almost certainly won't be picked up by the Reds.

Johnson appeared in 56 games with an ERA of 4.62, along with 42 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. If the Reds were to consider bringing back Johnson, it would have to be on a new deal.

Will Benson

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Will Benson (30) celebrates as he runs the bases on a game-tying solo home run in the ninth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The Reds won 4-3 on a walkoff hit by Blake Dunn, scoring Spencer Steer from second base in the 10th inning. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will Benson, like TJ Friedl, is eligible for minor league free agency. Benson appeared in just 51 games for the Reds this season, slashing .188/.310/.333 with seven extra-base hits. Benson had an incredible 2023 season, but has struggled mightily since.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Benson wanted a fresh start with a new organization.