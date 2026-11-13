How Spencer Steer Fits Best With the Reds in 2027

The Cincinnati Reds continue to search for answers. While they await their decision on Tyler Stephenson, they need to find more offense in their everyday lineup. Beyond Elly De La Cruz and National League Rookie of the Year Sal Stewart, the lineup that closed the season left much to be desired.

While the Reds need a power bat and to address many other needs, they will also need to count on several players who are returning in 2027. One of those players will be Spencer Steer. While Steer has been the ultimate team player, playing multiple positions, his role for next year may already be carved out.

At the start of the off-season, the Reds decided to not renew their mutual option on Eugenio Suarez. Although Suarez found his power late in the season, his overall year was a disappointment. The team brought Suarez back mostly as the team's designated hitter, but injuries and Ke'Bryan Hayes' struggles at the plate forced him to play more third base than anyone wanted. This is where Steer comes in.

Over his four full seasons as a Red, Steer has gained a reputation as a higher-level utility player. He has made a home at corner infield and outfield, and has filled in at middle infield positions a few times. His best position is first base, a role that currently looks to belong to Sal Stewart, and that is hard to argue. But his outfield defense has been streaky. If the Reds want to give him an everyday role, they need to go with corner infield.

Case for First Base:

Jun 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts with first baseman Spencer Steer (7) after the victory over the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From the outside, Steer has looked his best at first base. He has 315 career appearances at first, and although he hasn't been consistently elite there, he had his best defensive year in 2025, saving five runs. While Stewart looks like the everyday first baseman, he has experience at the hot corner, and moving him to third could put Steer in the role that best suits him.

Case for Third Base:

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Spencer Steer (7) throws to first in attempt to get Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell (not pictured) out in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steer hasn't been as successful at third as he has been at first, but if the goal is to keep Ke'Bryan Hayes as a defensive replacement, then third base looks open for Steer. He has played 63 career games at third, and although he hasn't been great, it keeps his bat in the order every night. If he is penciled in as the third baseman every game, he will have the opportunity to be better; if it doesn't work out, as we said, the Reds do have other options. In that scenario, the designated hitter could be his consistent role.

Case for Designated Hitter:

Jul 8, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) hits a double in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The idea is to keep Steer's bat in the lineup, and the designated hitter spot is probably ideal for him, but this is much easier said than done with how third base has gone. If the Reds can bring in a third baseman who can contribute offensively, then the DH spot would be perfect for Spencer. This, of course, means trusting the Reds to do so, but it could help them put the puzzle pieces together to perfect their lineup.

The Reds will have to bet on some of their current players to improve or to stay healthy. While Steer only appeared in 98 games, the feeling around him is that he will be 100% healthy and ready to go in 2027. The Reds will need him, and he could be that next hitter in the lineup with Elly and Sal.