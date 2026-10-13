Joey Votto Floats an Elly De La Cruz Trade Idea Involving the Reds and Dodgers

Ever since Joey Votto has joined the media, working for NBC Sports, he's been more active on social media. On Monday night, during Game 2 between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers, he tweeted out an interesting thought.

"De Paula for Elly. Who says no?"

Votto is referring to the Dodgers’ top prospect, Josue De Paula, and, of course, Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz.

The Chase for the Trade

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) smiles as he comes off the field against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josue De Paula is the No. 4-ranked prospect in all of Major League Baseball. In 11 games with the Dodgers, he is slashing .323/.500/.581 with five extra-base hits.

Assuming he earns a full year of service in 2027, De Paula will not reach free agency until after the 2027 season. This would give the Reds a top prospect in the sport and they'd have control of him for years to come.

De La Cruz is set to become a free agent after the 2029 season. However, if the Reds and De La Cruz cannot come to an agreement on an extension, the Reds will likely look to trade him at the 2027 deadline or after the 2028 season.

If the Reds were to make a trade like this, they'd be banking on De Paula to be a superstar.

The Case Against the Trade

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) runs the bases after hitting his 10th home run of the season in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The Reds won the opening game of the series, 7-2. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

De La Cruz is a two-time All-Star and the kind of player you build a team around. The Reds already have plenty of holes to fill, and trading him would only create their biggest one yet. It would also signal that the front office is starting another rebuild.

De La Cruz is also a fan favorite. He is the sole reason some fans tune in even when the Reds are out of the postseason hunt.

While De Paula has shown plenty of promise, he’s still a prospect. Reds fans have seen how quickly excitement over young players can turn into disappointment. Noelvi Marte, Matt McLain and Christian Encarnacion-Strand are all prospects that have not lived up to expectations. Encarnacion-Strand is no longer with the organization. There’s no guarantee De Paula would be any different.

You can understand why the Reds would listen if a team offered a haul built around one of baseball’s top prospects. But trading De La Cruz now would still be a huge gamble, and one most Reds fans would struggle to support.

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