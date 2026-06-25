Key Reds Reliever Takes Major Step Toward Return

The Cincinnati Reds announced on Thursday that closer Emilio Pagan is headed to a rehab assignment with the Louisville Bats. Pagan is expected to pitch on Thursday for Louisville. If all goes well, Pagan is expected to appear in one more outing for the Bats over the weekend before being activated by the Reds.

After missing nearly two months with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, Pagan is close to returning. He has steadily progressed through bullpen sessions, including live batting practice, without any issues.

“The fastball command was good, stuff was good," Pagan told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "Physically, I felt strong. I’m really happy with how it went. "I felt like I could have thrown probably another 15-20 more, too. I felt like I was getting stronger as I went. That’s a good sign."

After going through a brutal stretch, Cincinnati's bullpen has slowly performed better, despite the team continuing to struggle. Injuries to several key relievers like Pierce Johnson, Graham Ashcraft, Brandon Williamson, and Pagan have forced manager Terry Francona to mix and match late innings, and why Tony Santillan has done better of late, getting Pagan back would immediately get guys back in their normal spots and strengthen the bullpen as a whole.

Pagan's Numbers Don't Tell the Whole Story

Apr 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) reacts after the victory over the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

While Pagan's 6.43 ERA looks pretty bad, it's important to remember that he was one of the league's most reliable closers just a season ago. He recorded 32 saves with an ERA of 2.88. The Reds re-signed him to a two-year, $20 million deal in the offseason.

Pagan is not the only player on a rehab assignment. Hunter Greene is also most likely just one start away from returning to the big leagues. If the Reds can get their bullpen fully healthy to go along with a rotation featuring Hunter Greene, Chase Burns, and Andrew Abbott, that could be a team deep enough to get hot and turn the season around.

If all goes to plan, Pagan's rehab assignment should be a short one and the Reds should be able to get their closer back at the beginning of next week. For a team that is quickly falling out of the playoff race, Pagan and Greene's return seems to be the last hope for this team to get hot before the deadline.

The Bats will take on the St. Paul Saints, the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, at 6:35 ET on Thursday.