If Cincinnati Reds fans were hoping for an aggressive offseason from the front office, the latest report isn't very encouraging.

According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, the Reds are among the teams that are still waiting to find out how much money they'll have available to spend this offseason.

"Some teams, like the Reds, are still waiting for their budgets, which makes no sense with 16 days left until the expected lockout," Bowden said.

If true, it is absolutely ridiculous that we're this far into the offseason and the Reds apparently still don't know what their budget is going to look like.

The Reds are coming off a disappointing 75-87 season, and there are plenty of holes that need to be addressed. They desperately need to improve their offense, add starting pitching depth with Hunter Greene expected to miss the 2027 season, and figure out what they're going to do at catcher with Tyler Stephenson hitting free agency.

How exactly is the front office supposed to put together a plan to improve this roster if they don't even know how much money ownership is willing to give him?

Reds Ownership Needs to Give Nick Krall a Chance to Improve the Roster

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's one thing for the Reds to operate with a limited payroll. Fans have come to expect that from this organization. But it's another thing entirely to have your front office waiting on a budget with a potential lockout right around the corner.

If a lockout happens, teams won't be able to negotiate with free agents or make trades involving major league players until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached.

That makes the next couple of weeks particularly important.

The Reds should already have a pretty good idea of what they want to accomplish this offseason and which players they're going to go after. Instead, based on Bowden's comments, it sounds like they're still waiting for ownership to tell them how much money they can spend.

There's been plenty of criticism directed at Krall over the last couple of seasons, and rightfully so. He's made some questionable decisions, and the roster he put together in 2026 simply wasn't good enough.

But ownership has to do its part, too.

The Reds haven't won a postseason series since 1995 or a postseason game since 2012. Fans are tired of hearing excuses about payroll limitations and waiting for the future.

Nobody is expecting the Reds to spend like the Dodgers or Yankees. But is it too much to ask for ownership to set a budget and give its front office an opportunity to improve the team before a potential work stoppage?

Apparently, it just might be...