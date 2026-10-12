MLB Insider Names Reds as Potential Fit for Yankees Star Looking to Bounce Back in 2027

There is no denying it, the Cincinnati Reds need to upgrade their roster this offseason. One of their big decisions to make is what to do at second base.

Matt McLain has played great defensively there, but has struggled offensively for two years now. Will McLain be the starter in 2027? Will they give Juan Brito a chance? Will they go sign someone?

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand thinks the Reds could be a perfect fit to sign Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm.

"Baseball-wise, there might not be a better fit for Chisholm than the Reds, who ranked 29th in the Majors with a .608 OPS at second base and 27th overall with a .693 OPS against right-handed pitching," Feinsand wrote. "The biggest question is whether Cincinnati will be willing to give Chisholm a multi-year deal, though it’s conceivable that he could seek a one-year “prove it” deal with an eye toward testing free agency again a year from now."

Feinsand's reasoning makes sense. Chisholm could help the Reds improve offensively. The question is how much would they be willing to spend and which version of Chisholm would they get?

Why Chisholm Makes Sense

Oct 3, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) throws to first base in the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chisholm would be an offensive upgrade at second base over Matt McLain. You'd also be betting on a bounce-back season from him. In 2025, Chisholm had an OPS of .813 to go along with a WAR of 4.1.

That production would make a significant difference in Cincinnati’s lineup.

His numbers dropped in 2026, when he slashed .231/.312/.399 with 38 extra-base hits. Those numbers are not going to blow anyone away, but they would still represent an improvement over what the Reds received at second base.

The Cost and Consistency Are Worth Considering

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) runs after hitting an infield single in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest concern is the price.

Chisholm could require a significant financial commitment, and the Reds have other holes to fill. Paying him based on his 2025 production would come with risk after the step back he took in 2026.

Feinsand noted that Chisholm could consider a one-year “prove it” deal before returning to free agency the following offseason. If that becomes an option, the fit would be more appealing for Cincinnati.

There is also the attention Chisholm sometimes brings to himself on the field. Playing second base with a Blow Pop in his mouth is one example. That alone should not determine whether the Reds pursue him, but some of those choices can become a distraction, especially when the production is not there.

The Reds should look into Chisholm. He could improve a position where they struggled and help balance the lineup against right-handed pitching. But the contract matters. A reasonable deal would be worth considering. A large commitment that depends on him returning to his 2025 form would be a much tougher sell.