The Cincinnati Reds desperately need more production from their outfield in 2027, and one player who is trying to work his way back into the conversation is Noelvi Marte.

After a disappointing 2026 season, Marte has been putting together an impressive showing in the Dominican Winter League with Gigantes del Cibao.

Marte is hitting .294/.331/.523 with six home runs, 19 RBIs and 12 stolen bases through 26 games. He has also collected 13 extra-base hits, including seven doubles, and has an impressive .853 OPS.

Those are certainly encouraging numbers for a player who struggled mightily during the 2026 season.

Marte Could Get Another Chance

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Noelvi Marte (4) makes a catch in the fifth inning between the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marte appeared in just 63 games with the Reds last season, hitting .189/.229/.321 with six home runs and 15 RBIs. He struck out 52 times in 201 plate appearances and was eventually sent back to Triple-A Louisville.

Interestingly enough, Marte had plenty of success in Louisville, hitting .332 with nine home runs and an .864 OPS in 66 games. The talent is clearly still there, but for him, it's all about swinging at better pitches. Marte's talent lets him get away with chasing pitches in the minors, but it's hard to be productive with that kind of approach in the big leagues.

The Reds have plenty of questions to answer this offseason, and the outfield should be near the top of their priority list. They simply didn't get enough offensive production from that group in 2026, and expecting significant improvement without making additions would be a mistake.

That doesn't mean Marte should be handed a starting job.

However, considering the Reds' lack of proven options and Marte's upside, it's hard to imagine he won't get at least one more opportunity to compete for a roster spot heading into 2027.

It's also important to remember that Marte is still just 25 years old. There is time for him to turn things around, even if his opportunities are starting to run out.

Winter ball success certainly doesn't guarantee anything once the regular season begins. We've seen Marte put up impressive numbers before, only to struggle when facing major league pitching.

But for a Reds team that needs offensive help wherever it can find it, Marte's performance this winter is at least something worth keeping an eye on.

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