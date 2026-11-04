National Reporter Thinks Reds Could Bring Back Familiar Face in Free Agency

MLB free agency is officially underway, but with a potential lockout looming on December 1, this offseason could look much different than in years past. Will teams be aggressive and try to get deals done before a possible work stoppage, or will they take a more patient approach and wait things out? More importantly, how will the Cincinnati Reds navigate an offseason in which they have plenty of holes to fill and some important decisions to make?

With Hunter Greene expected to miss the entire 2027 season and Brady Singer now a free agent, the Reds have a major hole to fill in their starting rotation.

MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand thinks the Reds could be in play for familiar face, Nick Martinez.

"Another of Martinez’s former teams could use his arm in its rotation, as the Reds finished 2026 with a 4.97 ERA from their starters, 28th in the Majors. Martinez posted two solid seasons for Cincinnati in 2024-25, the latter of which came after he accepted a qualifying offer," Feinsand wrote. "With Brady Singer now a free agent, there is a clear open spot in the rotation that Martinez could capably fill."

Martinez loved his time in Cincinnati and it wouldn't be surprising if he was open to a return.

Could Martinez be a Fit?

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch in relief in the sixth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Martinez is already 36 years old, the Reds can't afford to be picky when trying to sign starting pitchers in free agency.

Not many pitchers want to pitch at Great American Ball Park, and the Reds don't have the money to go after the big-name free agents.

Martinez declined a $20 million player option and received a $4 million buyout from the Tampa Bay Rays. It's likely that he'll be looking for a multi-year deal. Is it smart for the Reds to give a multi-year deal to a 36-year-old pitcher? Maybe, maybe not. But it might be a risk they have to take. Martinez is a familiar face, and since he doesn't rely on overpowering velocity to get hitters out, there's reason to believe he could age better than most pitchers.

Plus, Martinez was a favorite of manager Terry Francona's.

“I told him he’s one of my favorite guys,” Francona said of a conversation with Rays manager Kevin Cash, according to MLB.com's Adam Berry. “I said, ‘I’m telling you, if you have him, you will love him.’ He called like the second day, and he goes, ‘I already do.’”

Whether it's Martinez or another player, the Reds need to address their rotation and pitching depth heading into the 2027 season.