Cincinnati Reds Infielder Sal Stewart is Making History

Cincinnati Reds rookie infielder Sal Stewart is making history.

According to MLB’s Sarah Langs, Sal Stewart is already putting himself in rare company. Through the first 31 games of his career, Stewart has hit nine home runs, tying him with Adam Dunn (2001) for the second-most by a Reds player since at least 1900. The only player ahead of him on that list is Aristides Aquino, who launched 14 homers during his incredible 2018-19 stretch.

Stewart is slashing .364/.473/.727 with eight extra-base hits, 10 walks, and three stolen bases in 13 games.

Cincinnati's offense has been brutal to start the season, but Stewart is doing his part and more.

Reds broadcaster Jeff Brantley said he'd hate to face Sal Stewart as a pitcher.

"I'll say this with Sal," Brantley said. "He would really piss me off if I was a pitcher. I'll be honest with you. He would. He would really make me mad. And that is the best compliment that I could give that kid because he fights for it, he wants it, his energy is so high."

"The thing that I love about that kid that nobody notices yet, but they will, the pitchers will, he hits different with runners in scoring position, he hits different late in the ballgame with nobody on and you need a home run, and he hits different when he has a runner at third and he hits different when he has a runner at third and two outs when he's got to get a hit. And when you can change your swing like that and still be really good, that would piss me off."

Reds Offense Continues to Struggle

Apr 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) hits a single against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Reds are 8-5, but it's been in no thanks to their offense. The Reds have scored 39 runs through 13 games, which is the lowest total in Major League Baseball.

Their team wRC+ is at 74, which is dead last in MLB. To put that in perspective, a wRC+ of 100 is considered average.

Their batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, wOBA, and ISO, are also all in the bottom five of the league.

Sal Stewart has an OPS of 1.200. Elly De La Cruz has an OPS of .733. No other Red has an OPS higher than .644. That simply is not good enough.

Cincinnati's pitching staff isn't going to be this good all season long. At some point, the bats are going to need to wake up.