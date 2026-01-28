Cincinnati Reds Interested in Signing Big Bat in Free Agency
The Cincinnati Reds have added outfielders Dane Myers and JJ Bleday this offseason, but many fans still feel they've yet to add the impact bat this team desperately needs.
On Tuesday, MLB Network's Jon Heyman joined a live stream on X and suggested the Reds are one of three teams he could see signing Eugenio Suarez.
"And the Reds, I think they need a little bit more offense, so I could see Suarez for them as well," Heyman wrote.
Last week, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that the Reds are interested in a Suarez reunion, but the uncertainty about their TV deal has dampened their aggressiveness in the free-agent market.
"As nine teams await resolution on their local television plans for 2026, the lingering uncertainty is affecting the free-agent pursuits of at least one of those clubs, the Cincinnati Reds," they wrote."Third baseman Eugenio Suárez and outfielder Austin Hays are among the free agents drawing the Reds’ interest, those people said. But the Reds feel they are not in position to move forward until they gain more clarity on their long-term local TV outlook."
Suárez was with the Reds from 2015 to 2021 and instantly became a fan favorite during his time in Cincinnati. He would give the Reds the power they're looking for in the middle of the lineup.
