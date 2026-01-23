Two Former Reds Pitchers Drawing Interest in Free Agency

Two former Cincinnati Reds pitchers, Zack Littell and Brent Suter, are drawing interest in free agency, according to Robert Murray of Fansided.com.

While Murray did not name specific teams that are interested, he mentioned Suter has interest from "several teams" and Littell is "drawing strong interest."

Suter appeared in 48 games for the Reds this season with a 4.52 ERA. The Reds declined his club option for the 2026 season.

In October, he was named the 2025 Players Choice Awards Marvin Miller Man of the Year!

The Reds traded for Littell at the trade deadline last season. In 10 starts with Cincinnati, the veteran had an ERA of 4.39 with 41 strikeouts and just 11 walks in 53 1/3 innings. He led Major League Baseball with the lowest walk rate in the league.

The front office has made it a priority to upgrade the bullpen this offseason, adding Caleb Ferguson, Pierce Johnson, Brock Burke, and re-signing Emilo Pagan. Their starting pitching depth is already very strong. With that being said, it feels highliy unlikely that either of these two would re-sign with the Reds, unless they were able to bring back Suter on a minor league deal.

