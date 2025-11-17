Cincinnati Reds Legend Bernie Stowe Awarded Distinguished Honor

Major League Baseball has announced a new Hall of Fame exhibit in Cooperstown at the National Baseball Hall of Fame. It is the MLB Clubhouse Managers Association's Hall of Fame, and a Reds legend was named to the inaugural class.

Cincinnati Reds' legend Bernie Stowe was inducted into the inaugural class in Cooperstown. Stowe worked in the Reds' clubhouse for 67 years. He passed away at the age of 80 in 2016, working with the Reds for the majority of his life. The other inductees are Mike Murphy of the San Francisco Giants and Steve Vucinich of the Oakland Athletics.

Stowe's time in the Reds' clubhouse saw many moments. He began his time in Cincinnati as a clubhouse boy in 1947, in Crosley Field, before becoming Clubhouse Manager in 1968.

Stowe witnessed three new ballparks, the Big Red Machine team of 1975-76, Pete Rose breaking the all-time hit record, and more throughout his tenure. Stowe retired after the 2014 season, passing the business on to his sons, Mark and Rick.

A plaque will be placed in the A. Bartlett Giamatti Library and Research Center at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York. A well-deserved honor for Bernie and his family.

