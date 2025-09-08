Inside The Reds

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

The Cardinals made the move on Monday.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second base Garrett Hampson (13) who pinch ran for first base Willson Contreras (40) advances to third base on a single by right fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) in the top of the ninth inning during an MLB game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second base Garrett Hampson (13) who pinch ran for first base Willson Contreras (40) advances to third base on a single by right fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) in the top of the ninth inning during an MLB game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Garrett Hampson was designated for assignment by the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Hampson played in 35 games for the Cardinals, slashing .103/.133/.138.

Earlier in the season, Hampson played in nine games for the Reds, slashing .167/.211/.222.

Hampson has played for six teams across eight seasons in his Major League career. His best season came in 2023 when he slashed .276/.349/.380 with 16 extra-base hits and five stolen bases in 98 games with the Miami Marlins.

The Reds are 72-71 and four games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot. They start a three-game series with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. Nick Lodolo will start on the mound for the Padres.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News