Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Garrett Hampson was designated for assignment by the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.
Hampson played in 35 games for the Cardinals, slashing .103/.133/.138.
Earlier in the season, Hampson played in nine games for the Reds, slashing .167/.211/.222.
Hampson has played for six teams across eight seasons in his Major League career. His best season came in 2023 when he slashed .276/.349/.380 with 16 extra-base hits and five stolen bases in 98 games with the Miami Marlins.
The Reds are 72-71 and four games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot. They start a three-game series with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. Nick Lodolo will start on the mound for the Padres.
