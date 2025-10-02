Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
CINCINNATI -- Over the past two nights, the Reds saw up close what a true contender looks like in the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers pitched, slugged and thoroughly beat the Reds by at least four runs in each of their two wins in the National League Wild Card Series.
Wednesday night, the Dodgers fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning. They never panicked, chipping away, taking the lead and then breaking the open in the bottom of the sixth with four runs off Reds right-handed reliever Nick Martinez. The Reds left the bases loaded twice. Los Angeles had 18 chances with runners in scoring position and capitalized on six of them. Cincinnati was 3-10 with runners in scoring position.
Los Angeles went 7-1 against the Reds this season, including 5-0 at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers are the reigning World Series champions for a reason. They have a winning pedigree. Look at Mookie Betts, who had four hits Wednesday night. He's now the third player in MLB history with 25 doubles in the Postseason. The other two? Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams.
Microcosm of the Season in the Sixth Inning
How many of you know what a noble tiger is? It's certainly not anybody not named Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins or Trey Hendrickson on the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jokes aside, it stands for no outs, bases loaded, ending with team incapable of getting easy run.
Wednesday night, the noble tiger presented itself at the worst possible time for the Reds. They loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the sixth with Austin Hays, Sal Stewart and Elly De La Cruz due up. Hays grounded out to shortstop, with Mookie Betts throwing out TJ Friedl at home after Friedl froze at third base upon initial contact. Stewart and De La Cruz both struck out to end the inning.
That sequence was the Reds' season in a nutshell. Golden opportunity and fruitless results.
To make matters worse, the Dodgers broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth. With Nick Martinez on the mound in relief, the Dodgers bats created substantial separation between them and the Reds with four runs and four hits.
The Reds could have flipped the momentum to their favor. Instead, the Dodgers took advantage of the Reds not capitalizing on a golden opportunity and broke the game open.
In the top of the eighth, the Reds would leave the bases loaded again when TJ Friedl struck out looking.
Zack Littell Gets Early Hook But Left In Too Long
Through three innings, Littell had done a good job of staying unscathed. The Dodgers had baserunners but only one run.
Now, in the older days in Major League Baseball, Littell would have been back out for the bottom of the fourth without any second-guessing. But in the present day, with the emphasis on bullpens, a majority of Reds fans wanted Littell's night to be done after three innings.
Terry Francona, though, sent Littell back out for the bottom of the fourth innings. It was a move that backfired, as the Dodgers erased a 2-1 deficit and took the lead 3-2.
Even though the Reds kept the deficit at one run, Reds fans on social media were not happy about Francona sending Littell back out for the bottom of the fourth. With so many arms in the bullpen, Francona went with Littell even after he had had a shaky three innings.
Littell did throw 41 of his 52 pitches for strikes, but he allowed six hits in 3 1/3 innings with just two strikeouts.
Yamamoto Dominates Reds Lineup
Even the two-run single he gave up to Sal Stewart was because of an error that put two runners on with two outs.
Aside from that hit, Yamamoto was at the top of his game Wednesday night. First off, he threw a career-high 113 pitches with 77 for strikes. He stayed in the game to throw 6 2/3 innings with just four hits and no earned runs while striking out nine.
Scoring Summary
Top 1st
CIN: Sal Stewart two-run single (Reds lead 2-0)
Bottom 3rd
LAD: Mookie Betts RBI single (Reds lead 2-1)
Bottom 4th
LAD: Enrique Hernández RBI double (Tied 2-2)
LAD: Miguel Rojas RBI single (Dodgers lead 3-2)
Bottom 6th
LAD: Shohei Ohtani RBI single (Dodgers lead 4-2)
LAD: Mookie Betts RBI double (Dodgers lead 5-2)
LAD: Teoscar Hernández two-run single (Dodgers lead 7-2)
Bottom 7th
LAD: Mookie Betts RBI double (Dodgers lead 8-2)
Top 8th
CIN: Sal Stewart RBI single (Dodgers lead 8-3)
CIN: Tyler Stephenson RBI single (Dodgers lead 8-4)
On Deck
The next time the Reds will play a game, it will be in late February in Spring Training.
Opening Day is Thursday, March 26th against the Boston Red Sox.
Between now and then, a crucial offseason awaits for the Reds and their front office. They need to proactive in making this team a true contender next season.
Reds Talk will be here with you during the Winter Meetings and the entire offseason all the way until pitchers and catchers report shortly after Super Bowl LX.
