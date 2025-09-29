Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Inside The Reds

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brent Suter (31) jokes with manager Terry Francona (77) as he’s pulled in the eighth inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The Reds won 5-4 in 11 innings.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brent Suter (31) jokes with manager Terry Francona (77) as he’s pulled in the eighth inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The Reds won 5-4 in 11 innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds clinched a postseason berth on Sunday afternoon and the celebrations were on in the clubhouse.

Reds relief pitcher Brent Suter did a hilarious impression of manager Terry Francona.

"I am just go excited for this city," Suter said in his Francona voice. "I can't tell you how good we're going to get."

The Reds had just a 3% chance to make the playoffs on September 16, but went 8-3 down the stretch to clinch their first postseason berth since 2020 and their first in a full season since 2013.

They'll face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-three series at Dodger Stadium starting Tuesday at 9:08 ET on ESPN.

Hunter Greene is likely to start Game 1 for Cincinnati.

