Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart became the youngest player in franchise history to start a postseason game on Wednesday night.
Stewart, 21, hasn't been in the lineup every day since being called up, but when he has, he has fit right in.
He's slashing .255/.293/.545 with a team-leading five home runs in 18 games since he was called up.
Stewart is in the lineup, playing first base, and hitting fifth in Wednesday's game.
The Reds selected him with the 32nd pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, a pick they got when Nick Castellanos elected to sign with the Phillies.
“Oh man, it means everything to me," Stewart told MiLB.com earlier this season."I’ve been working my whole life for this, and it’s right in front of me. I see a lot of playoff appearances in the future, and I know what I can bring to the table. I am confident in what I do and who I am, and when that time comes, I’ll be ready to go out and play to win.”
The Reds need to win to force Game 3 on Thursday night. If they lose, their season will be over.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast