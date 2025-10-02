Inside The Reds

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

The 21-year-old made history on Wednesday night.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (43) watches his solo home run during the sixth inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, September 27, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (43) watches his solo home run during the sixth inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, September 27, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart became the youngest player in franchise history to start a postseason game on Wednesday night.

Stewart, 21, hasn't been in the lineup every day since being called up, but when he has, he has fit right in.

He's slashing .255/.293/.545 with a team-leading five home runs in 18 games since he was called up.

Stewart is in the lineup, playing first base, and hitting fifth in Wednesday's game.

The Reds selected him with the 32nd pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, a pick they got when Nick Castellanos elected to sign with the Phillies.

“Oh man, it means everything to me," Stewart told MiLB.com earlier this season."I’ve been working my whole life for this, and it’s right in front of me. I see a lot of playoff appearances in the future, and I know what I can bring to the table. I am confident in what I do and who I am, and when that time comes, I’ll be ready to go out and play to win.”

The Reds need to win to force Game 3 on Thursday night. If they lose, their season will be over.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

